Christmas with a cherry on the top

I feel very lucky that Christmas in New Zealand falls at the peak of cherry season and Christmas Day seems to be when this summer fruit is at its best. The bright crimson colour of cherries adds a festive touch to holiday tables, while their sweet-tart flavour is the perfect balance to match the heat of summer in desserts, savoury dishes and celebratory drinks.

Cherries aren’t just delicious — they are little bursts of nutrition. Packed with vitamin C, potassium and antioxidants like anthocyanins, they support immunity and heart health and can assist in beautiful glowing skin by stimulating collagen production. They also contain melatonin, which can help with improved sleep — perfect for the holiday season when we all need to catch up on some rest.

Beyond their nutritional value, cherries have long been celebrated in traditional medicine for their anti-inflammatory properties, aiding in muscle recovery and historically being used to sooth arthritic symptoms.

This collection of cherry-inspired recipes will help you celebrate the season in true Kiwi style, bringing the celebrated flavour of cherries to your Christmas table.

The following recipes are centred around this versatile cherry sauce, which is a must-have in the fridge during the festive season. This simple yet flavourful sauce enhances both sweet and savoury dishes. Drizzle it over ice cream, pancakes, or French toast, swirl into yoghurt, or spoon over a festive pavlova. Shake it into cocktails, spoon it over baked brie, or use it as a tangy substitute for cranberry sauce with ham, turkey, or chicken.

Cherry pitting tip

• No pitter? You can easily use a large metal straw. Simply push the straw through the top of the cherry and out the other side, removing the pit cleanly.

Quick cherry sauce

Ingredients:

1 cup pitted cherries (fresh or frozen)

1-2 Tbsp sugar (adjust to taste)

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp cornflour

2 Tbsp water

Method:

1. Combine the cherries, sugar and lemon juice in a small saucepan over medium heat. Cook until the cherries soften and release their juices, about 5-7 minutes.

2. If a thicker sauce is desired, dissolve the cornflour in 2 Tbsp water and stir it into the cherry mixture. Cook for another 1-2 minutes until slightly thickened.

3. Remove from heat and cool. For a smoother texture, blend the sauce and strain it, or leave it chunky for a rustic feel.

Cherry, vanilla and white chocolate cake

Ingredients

90g softened butter

⅓ cup light olive oil

1 cup caster sugar

3 large eggs

1½ Tbsp vanilla extract

2 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

¾ tsp salt

¾ cup plain yoghurt

1 cup pitted cherries, quartered (fresh or frozen)

Ingredients for white chocolate buttercream:

100g white chocolate, chopped

125g butter, softened

1 ½ cups icing sugar, sifted

1-2 Tbsp milk or cream (as needed)

1 tsp vanilla paste (optional)

To assemble

100g white chocolate, chopped or shaved

1 batch cherry sauce (see above)

Fresh cherries

Edible flowers

Method for the cake

1. Preheat the oven to 175°C . Grease and fully line a 10-inch round cake pan.

2. In an electric mixer, beat the butter, olive oil and sugar until light and fluffy.

3. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Mix in the vanilla extract.

4. Sift together the flour, baking powder and salt. Add to the wet mixture in three parts, alternating with yoghurt in two parts. Mix gently.

5. Fold in the cherries and pour into the pan. Bake for 25-35 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

6. Cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack.

Method for the buttercream

1. Gently melt the white chocolate in a double boiler and let it cool to room temperature.

2. Beat the butter until pale and fluffy. Add icing sugar and beat until smooth.

3. Mix in the cooled white chocolate and vanilla paste. Adjust consistency with milk or cream if needed.

To assemble

1. Place the fully cooled cake on your prettiest cake stand and spread white chocolate buttercream in a thick even layer on top. Drizzle with cherry sauce, chopped white chocolate, fresh cherries then decorate with edible flowers.

Cherry and almond Black Forest lamington wreath (GF)

Ingredients

250g butter

375g sugar

8 large eggs

2 tsp vanilla extract

250g ground almonds

210g gluten-free flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

Ingredients for the coating

4 Tbsp cocoa powder

¾ cup boiling water

50g butter, melted

4 ½ cups icing sugar, sifted

Pinch of salt

500g desiccated coconut

To assemble

500ml whipped cream

1 batch cherry sauce (see above)

Chocolate shavings, fresh cherries and edible flowers

Method for the cake

1. Preheat the oven to 170°C. Grease and line a large rectangular sponge tin.

2. Cream the butter and sugar, then add eggs one at a time. Mix in vanilla.

3. Sift dry ingredients and fold into the mixture. Pour into the tin and bake for 25-30 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean.

4. Cool completely, preferably overnight. Cut into small rectangles (approx. 6×4cm).

Method for coating

1. Mix cocoa powder, boiling water, butter and salt until smooth. Sift in icing sugar and whisk until glossy.

2. Dip each rectangle into the chocolate sauce, ensuring even coverage, then roll in desiccated coconut.

To assemble

1. Pipe whipped cream in a large circle on a serving plate. Sandwich two lamingtons with whipped cream and place on the plate.

2. Continue layering cream and lamingtons to form a wreath.

3. Top with more whipped cream, cherry sauce, chocolate shavings, cherries and edible flowers.