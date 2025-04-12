Cosy as a cake

Photo: Penelope Maguire

Easter is the perfect time of year to relax into the kitchen. With four days off and the weather beginning to cool, I find there’s nothing more soul-warming than a slow day spent baking — cosy socks, a woolly jersey, a podcast humming in the background, one hundred cups of tea, and then an afternoon of cake with the people I love. These two spice-kissed cakes are the perfect autumnal treat to mark the moment — simple to make, beautiful to serve, and even better shared.

Whether you’re celebrating with friends, gathering with family, or just enjoying the extra long weekend, may these cakes bring warmth, comfort and a little sweetness to your Easter table.

Make them once, and they might just become an Easter tradition.

Coffee, cardamom, honey, prune and pine nut cake with mascarpone icing

Inspired by the sweet, spiced cakes found in Mediterranean and Eastern European Easter traditions, this tender fruit and nut-studded dessert is reminiscent of traditional Easter breads like Greek Tsoureki, Polish Babka or Russian Kulich.

Fragrant cardamom, dark coffee and honey swirl through the batter, with bursts of soft dried prunes and golden crunchy pine nuts for texture. It’s well worth sharing.

Ingredients

For the cake:

250g butter, softened

200g sugar

100g runny honey

4 eggs

300g plain flour

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

2 tsp ground cardamom

3 tsp instant coffee powder

100ml strong brewed coffee, cooled (I use 2 double espresso shots topped up with water)

100g sour cream (or thick Greek yoghurt)

100g soft dried prunes, chopped (or use soft dates)

80g pine nuts, lightly toasted

For the mascarpone icing:

250g mascarpone

100ml cream

3 Tbsp honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

Dark cocoa or instant coffee powder, to dust

Method

1. Preheat oven to 170°C and butter and line two 20cm round cake tins.

2. Cream the butter, sugar and honey until light and fluffy. Add eggs one at a time, beating well after each.

3. In a separate bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cardamom and coffee powder.

4. In a jug, mix the brewed coffee and sour cream.

5. Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture in three parts, alternating with the coffee/sour cream mix.

6. Fold in the toasted pine nuts and chopped prunes.

7. Divide batter between the tins and bake for 35-40 minutes or until golden and a skewer comes out clean. Cool in tins for 10 minutes before turning out.

8. For the icing, whip cream until soft peaks form. Fold in mascarpone, honey and vanilla until smooth and spreadable.

9. Ice the cooled cakes and finish with a light dusting of cocoa or coffee powder and a scattering of pine nuts and edible flower petals.

Photo: Penelope Maguire

Carrot, orange and thyme cake with cream cheese icing

A gloriously golden autumnal cake with a cheeky nod to the Easter Bunny himself. Carrot cake is always a crowd-pleaser, but this version brings a fresh, citrusy twist. Earthy thyme and bitter orange pair with the sweetness of carrot, resulting in a delicious and interesting harvest cake, perfect for Easter.

Ingredients

For the cake:

300g grated carrot

250g plain flour

200g sugar

1 tsp baking soda

2 tsp baking powder

1½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp ground nutmeg

½ tsp salt

1 Tbsp fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped

100g candied orange peel

Zest and juice of 2 oranges

3 large eggs

200ml olive oil or neutral oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the cream cheese icing:

250g cream cheese, softened

100g butter, softened

1 tsp vanilla extract

250g icing sugar, sifted

Optional: extra orange zest, fresh thyme and edible flowers for garnish

Method

1. Preheat oven to 170°C and butter and line two 20cm round cake tins.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking soda, baking powder, spices, salt, thyme and orange zest.

3. In another bowl, whisk eggs, oil, orange juice and vanilla.

4. Pour the wet mix into the dry and gently combine. Fold in the grated carrot and candied peel. If the mixture seems dry, let it sit for 10 minutes so the carrot can release some moisture.

5. Divide between the tins and bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean.

Cool in tins for 10 minutes, then turn out on to wire racks.

6. To make the icing, beat cream cheese and butter until smooth. Add vanilla and icing sugar, beating until fluffy.

7. Ice the cooled cakes and decorate with thyme flowers, orange zest, or edible flowers.