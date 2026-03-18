PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

Baingan bharta (smoky spiced aubergine)

If you’re making baingan bharta, don’t skip the charring.

Roast the aubergines until soft and smoky - that depth is essential.

Cook them down with spice and tomato, then serve over thick yoghurt with lime and fresh toppings.

The yoghurt isn’t strictly traditional, but it works.

Prep time 15min

Cooking time 45-50min

Skill Easy

Serves 4

Ingredients

2 large aubergines (about 800g total)

2 Tbsp mustard oil (preferred) or neutral oil

1 onion, finely diced

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1 Tbsp fresh ginger, finely grated

1 green chilli, finely chopped

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp turmeric

1 tsp garam masala

4 ripe fresh tomatoes, chopped or 1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes

1 tsp sea salt flakes (or to taste)

Cracked black pepper

To serve

1 cup thick natural yoghurt

2-3 Tbsp pomegranate seeds

¼ small red onion, very finely sliced

Small handful fresh coriander, chopped

Fresh chilli, finely sliced

Juice of ½ to 1 lime

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C.

Prick the aubergines all over with a fork and place directly on to the oven rack or a tray. Roast for 35-40 minutes, turning once, until completely soft and collapsing with charred skins.

Remove and allow to cool slightly. Split open and scoop the soft flesh into a bowl, discarding the skins. Roughly chop the flesh.

Heat the mustard oil (or neutral oil) in a large frying pan over medium heat. Add the onion and cook for 5-7 minutes until soft and lightly golden.

Add the garlic, ginger and chilli and cook for another minute. Stir in the cumin, coriander and turmeric and cook briefly until fragrant.

Add the chopped fresh tomatoes (or tinned tomatoes) and cook for 8-10 minutes until thickened and reduced.

Fold through the chopped aubergine and garam masala. Cook for a further 5 minutes until rich and well combined. Season with salt and cracked black pepper.

To serve, spread the yoghurt on to a serving plate. Spoon the warm baingan bharta over the top. Scatter with pomegranate seeds, sliced red onion, coriander and fresh chilli. Finish with a generous squeeze of lime.

Serve with flatbreads or rice.