Cheers to the bottomless brunch

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
If savoury is more your thing, what about a toasted bagel with home-cured salmon?
Then, to add a celebratory touch, serve with a bloody Mary, the ultimate brunch drink.
Seeded baked pancake with berries and cocoa sauce
Serves 4
Pancake batter
50g (generous 1/3 cup) plain, all-purpose flour
3 Tbsp coconut flour
1 tsp baking powder
Pinch of salt
150ml (2/3 cup) milk
3 eggs, beaten
4 Tbsp runny honey
1 tsp vanilla extract
5 Tbsp mixed seeds, such as linseeds/flaxseeds, chia seeds, sunflower seeds, poppy seeds
2 Tbsp coconut oil
Cocoa sauce
4 Tbsp raw cocoa powder
2½ Tbsp runny honey
2½ Tbsp coconut oil, melted
To serve
150g (¾ cup) Greek yoghurt
50g dried berries, such as goji, acai, cranberries etc.
100g mixed fresh berries such as blueberries, raspberries, redcurrants etc.
Icing/confectioners sugar, to dust
23cm ovenproof frying pan/skillet
Method
Preheat the oven to 200°C.
To make the pancakes, sift the plain/all-purpose flour, coconut flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl. Combine the milk, eggs, honey and vanilla in a separate bowl and beat into the flours to make a smooth batter. Fold in the mixed seeds.
Heat the coconut oil in the ovenproof frying pan/skillet until melted. Pour in the pancake batter and transfer to the preheated oven. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes until the pancake is puffed up and golden.
Meanwhile, make the cocoa sauce. Place all the ingredients in a saucepan with 4 tablespoons water and heat gently, stirring, until smooth. Keep warm.
As soon as the pancake is cooked, remove it from the oven. Spoon the yoghurt into the centre and top with the dried and fresh berries. Drizzle over the cocoa sauce and serve at once, dusted with a little icing/confectioners’ sugar.
Best ever bloody Mary
Serves 4
400g cherry vine tomatoes
Olive oil, for drizzling
500 ml tomato juice
2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
2 Tbsp sriracha chilli sauce
3cm piece of fresh horseradish, peeled and finely grated
60ml freshly squeezed
lime juice
300ml vodka
Sea salt and freshly
ground black pepper
To garnish
Celery stalks
Chilli flakes
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C. Place the tomatoes on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 15-20 minutes, or until the skins begin to split.
Put the tomato juice and roast tomatoes in a food processor and blend until smooth. Transfer to a large jug and stir in the Worcestershire sauce, sriracha chilli/chilli sauce and grated horseradish. Season with salt and pepper, cover with clingfilm and chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.
When ready to serve, add the lime juice and vodka and stir well. Place a celery stalk in four highball glasses, half-fill each glass with ice and pour in the bloody Mary mixture. Garnish each with a pinch of chilli flakes and enjoy!