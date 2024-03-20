Cheers to the bottomless brunch

Seeded baked pancake with berries and cocoa sauce.

Easter is the perfect time for brunch. With a long day off and nowhere to go, what better way to pass the time than with a slow leisurely start to the day with friends and family.

For those with a sweet tooth, how about a super-easy pancake recipe, packed with seeds, that you can serve straight from the pan with a side of berries and cocoa sauce.

If savoury is more your thing, what about a toasted bagel with home-cured salmon?

Then, to add a celebratory touch, serve with a bloody Mary, the ultimate brunch drink.

Seeded baked pancake with berries and cocoa sauce

Serves 4

Pancake batter

50g (generous 1/3 cup) plain, all-purpose flour

3 Tbsp coconut flour

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch of salt

150ml (2/3 cup) milk

3 eggs, beaten

4 Tbsp runny honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

5 Tbsp mixed seeds, such as linseeds/flaxseeds, chia seeds, sunflower seeds, poppy seeds

2 Tbsp coconut oil

Cocoa sauce

4 Tbsp raw cocoa powder

2½ Tbsp runny honey

2½ Tbsp coconut oil, melted

To serve

150g (¾ cup) Greek yoghurt

50g dried berries, such as goji, acai, cranberries etc.

100g mixed fresh berries such as blueberries, raspberries, redcurrants etc.

Icing/confectioners sugar, to dust

23cm ovenproof frying pan/skillet

Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C.

To make the pancakes, sift the plain/all-purpose flour, coconut flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl. Combine the milk, eggs, honey and vanilla in a separate bowl and beat into the flours to make a smooth batter. Fold in the mixed seeds.

Heat the coconut oil in the ovenproof frying pan/skillet until melted. Pour in the pancake batter and transfer to the preheated oven. Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes until the pancake is puffed up and golden.

Meanwhile, make the cocoa sauce. Place all the ingredients in a saucepan with 4 tablespoons water and heat gently, stirring, until smooth. Keep warm.

As soon as the pancake is cooked, remove it from the oven. Spoon the yoghurt into the centre and top with the dried and fresh berries. Drizzle over the cocoa sauce and serve at once, dusted with a little icing/confectioners’ sugar.

Best ever bloody Mary

Serves 4

400g cherry vine tomatoes

Olive oil, for drizzling

500 ml tomato juice

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

2 Tbsp sriracha chilli sauce

3cm piece of fresh horseradish, peeled and finely grated

60ml freshly squeezed

lime juice

300ml vodka

Sea salt and freshly

ground black pepper

To garnish

Celery stalks

Chilli flakes

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Place the tomatoes on a baking sheet, drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast for 15-20 minutes, or until the skins begin to split.

Put the tomato juice and roast tomatoes in a food processor and blend until smooth. Transfer to a large jug and stir in the Worcestershire sauce, sriracha chilli/chilli sauce and grated horseradish. Season with salt and pepper, cover with clingfilm and chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

When ready to serve, add the lime juice and vodka and stir well. Place a celery stalk in four highball glasses, half-fill each glass with ice and pour in the bloody Mary mixture. Garnish each with a pinch of chilli flakes and enjoy!