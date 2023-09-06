Mrs Quokka makes baking fun

It features Mrs Quokka and her son Jase who provide some quirky illogical logic to help bakers on the way.

Jase the quokka’s raspberry cupcakes

1 cup flour

1 cup almond meal

½ cup caster sugar

2 tsp baking powder

175g melted butter, cooled

3 eggs

1 tsp vanilla essence

1 punnet fresh raspberries, or 1 cup frozen raspberries, lightly defrosted.

10g melted butter

2 tsp caster sugar

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C.

Put flour, almond meal, caster sugar and baking powder into a bowl.

Add melted butter, eggs and vanilla essence, and mix.

Spoon the batter into 12 cupcake cases on a muffin tray.

Scatter raspberries on each and gently push into the mixture.

Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.

Brush with a small amount of melted butter and sprinkle with the additional caster sugar.

Quokka logic:

Don’t count your chickens before they boogie

THE BOOK

The Quokka Logic and Baking Book by Karen McMillan, Duckling Publishing, RRP $29.99