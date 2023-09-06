Mrs Quokka makes baking fun

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Karen McMillian shares recipes handed down from her mother and grandmother in handwritten books in the children’s baking book The Quokka Logic and Baking Book.
It features Mrs Quokka and her son Jase who provide some quirky illogical logic to help bakers on the way.
Jase the quokka’s raspberry cupcakes
1 cup flour
1 cup almond meal
½ cup caster sugar
2 tsp baking powder
175g melted butter, cooled
3 eggs
1 tsp vanilla essence
1 punnet fresh raspberries, or 1 cup frozen raspberries, lightly defrosted.
10g melted butter
2 tsp caster sugar
Method
Preheat oven to 180°C.
Put flour, almond meal, caster sugar and baking powder into a bowl.
Add melted butter, eggs and vanilla essence, and mix.
Scatter raspberries on each and gently push into the mixture.
Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.
Brush with a small amount of melted butter and sprinkle with the additional caster sugar.
Quokka logic:
Don’t count your chickens before they boogie
THE BOOK
The Quokka Logic and Baking Book by Karen McMillan, Duckling Publishing, RRP $29.99