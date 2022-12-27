Recipe: Cos, chicken and avocado with whipped feta

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
This is the ‘‘absolute favourite’’ salad of chef Cherie Metcalfe, of Pepper and Me fame. It is a great one to have in the repertoire over the holidays for a quick and easy meal — a cooked chicken from the supermarket will make it even quicker. The whipped feta dressing could be used on most things. It’s so handy to have in the fridge to use as a dip, dressing or spread.
Serves 4
- 300g cooked chicken (leftover roast or poached breasts), shredded
- 150g bag baby cos leaves, or 2 heads baby cos
- Flesh of 1 avocado, diced
- ½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- ½ red onion, finely sliced
- ⅓ cup kalamata olives
- Fresh basil or Italian parsley, to serve
- Pepper & Me Pepper On Me seasoning to taste (or mixed fresh cracked pepper)
Whipped feta
- 200 g creamy feta
- 1 cup Greek yoghurt
- 2 Tbsp confit garlic
- 2 Tbsp lemon juice
- Pepper & Me Pepper On Me seasoning to taste (or mixed fresh cracked pepper)
To make whipped feta, whizz all ingredients in a blender or with a stick blender until super smooth.
Add a splash of olive oil if it feels too thick to blend.
Transfer half a cup of whipped feta to a bowl, add chicken and toss to coat.
Build your salad on to a platter in layers. Start with half the baby cos leaves, then spoon over half the dressed chicken.
Add half the avocado, tomatoes, onion and olives and a little whipped feta. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
Garnish with basil or parsley, another drizzle of whipped feta and some Pepper On Me. Any remaining whipped feta will last up to 10 days in the fridge.