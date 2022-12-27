Recipe: Cos, chicken and avocado with whipped feta

Cos chicken and avocado with whipped feta.

This is the ‘‘absolute favourite’’ salad of chef Cherie Metcalfe, of Pepper and Me fame. It is a great one to have in the repertoire over the holidays for a quick and easy meal — a cooked chicken from the supermarket will make it even quicker. The whipped feta dressing could be used on most things. It’s so handy to have in the fridge to use as a dip, dressing or spread.

Serves 4

300g cooked chicken (leftover roast or poached breasts), shredded

150g bag baby cos leaves, or 2 heads baby cos

Flesh of 1 avocado, diced

½ cup cherry tomatoes, halved

½ red onion, finely sliced

⅓ cup kalamata olives

Fresh basil or Italian parsley, to serve

Pepper & Me Pepper On Me seasoning to taste (or mixed fresh cracked pepper)

Whipped feta

200 g creamy feta

1 cup Greek yoghurt

2 Tbsp confit garlic

2 Tbsp lemon juice

Pepper & Me Pepper On Me seasoning to taste (or mixed fresh cracked pepper)

To make whipped feta, whizz all ingredients in a blender or with a stick blender until super smooth.

Together: Food For Sharing by Cherie Metcalfe, Allen & Unwin NZ, RRP: $45.

Add a splash of olive oil if it feels too thick to blend.

Transfer half a cup of whipped feta to a bowl, add chicken and toss to coat.

Build your salad on to a platter in layers. Start with half the baby cos leaves, then spoon over half the dressed chicken.

Add half the avocado, tomatoes, onion and olives and a little whipped feta. Repeat with remaining ingredients.

Garnish with basil or parsley, another drizzle of whipped feta and some Pepper On Me. Any remaining whipped feta will last up to 10 days in the fridge.