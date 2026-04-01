Home-made tomato passata

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

This is a no-fuss method using the oven to seal, letting good tomatoes do all the work, with the option of a little basil if you have it on hand.

Makes about 1.2-1.4 litres (about 3-4 x 400-450ml jars)

Prep time 15min

Cook time 45-60min

Skill Easy

Ingredients

2kg ripe tomatoes, roughly chopped (approx)

1-1½ tsp fine salt (optional, to taste)

Optional: 1 small handful fresh basil leaves

Method

Prepare the tomatoes by roughly chopping them, removing any tough cores. No need to peel or deseed.

Place tomatoes into a large saucepan over medium heat.

Cook for 30-40 minutes, stirring occasionally, until completely softened and broken down. Add basil (optional).

If using, add the basil leaves during the last 5 minutes of cooking to gently infuse flavour without dulling it. Blend and strain (optional but recommended).

Use a stick blender to puree until smooth.

For a classic passata texture, push through a sieve or food mill to remove skins and seeds.

Return the passata to the heat, add salt if using, and simmer for a further 10–15 minutes until slightly thickened.

Prepare jars — Wash jars and lids in hot soapy water, rinse well, then place jars in the oven at 120°C (no fan) to sterilise for at least 15 minutes.

Lids can be placed in hot (not boiling) water.

Carefully pour the hot passata into hot jars, leaving about 1–2cm headspace.

Wipe rims clean and seal with lids.

Oven processing — Place filled jars upright on a tray in the oven at 120°C (no fan) for 30–40 minutes. Cool and seal.

Remove carefully and allow to cool undisturbed. (Lids should seal as they cool).