Life of the cake party

A friendly home-baker always has the ability to make the world a better place, Katherine Sabbath says.

The 36-year-old high school teacher turned cake creative, who lives in Sydney, has appeared on Masterchef as a judge during sweet week and now owns a company making food colouring and cake decorating products.

In her second book Bake My Day she provides recipes for all levels of bakers, "because dessert should be shared by everyone", so the book is separated into chapters from "Sweetly simple" to "Next level" and also includes plenty of advice on how to "Bake like a boss".

"Some of my most interesting cakes were inspired by my favourite things, such as nostalgic flavours from my childhood, as well as art, fashion, nature and architecture. Inspiration can come from anywhere."

Recipes, while excellent guidelines, are not gospel in Sabbath’s family as they have always created meals and desserts with whatever they have to hand.

"The challenge of resourcefulness is not only exciting but rewardingly delicious! Worst-case scenario, if the culinary experiment bombs, we always have my dad Hans, hungrily waiting to eat the evidence."

This approach to food has influenced Sabbath’s own philosophy that there should not be hard and fast rules when it comes to cooking for the people you love, so long as you know you are using good quality ingredients and it tastes good too of course.

"Feel free to use whatever you have in the cupboard, whether it’s leftover sprinkles, chunks of honeycomb, chopped-up jersey caramels or colourful meringues, which look awesome when crushed."

The book

Makes 16-20 V

Some of my mates are vegan or lactose intolerant, so I wanted to create a version of everyone’s favourite treat they could enjoy. While I always believe in options, there is no substitute for the tinned sweetened condensed coconut milk in this recipe — replacing it may change the structure of the caramel and cause it to curdle.

Chewy shortbread base

2 cups (300g) plain (all-purpose) flour

½ cup (45g) desiccated coconut

⅔ cup (150g) vegan butter or margarine

½ cup (60g) icing (confectioner’s) sugar

Pinch sea salt

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 180degC fan-forced. Grease a 20cm square cake tin, 6cm deep, and line with baking paper so that the paper creates a collar about 5cm higher than the cake tin — this will help you lift the slice out later.

2 Add all the ingredients and 1 Tbsp water to a food processor and blitz until combined. The mixture should stick together when it is pinched between two fingers. Add a little more water if the mixture is too crumbly or more flour if it’s too soft.

3 Firmly press the base mixture into the tin. Bake for 10 minutes, or until slightly golden.

Caramel filling

Ingredients

640g tinned sweetened condensed coconut milk

280g vegan butter or margarine

½ cup (110g) firmly packed dark brown sugar

2 tsp rice malt syrup

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

Method

1 Place all the ingredients into a saucepan and heat over medium high heat. Simmer, stirring constantly, for 15 minutes, or until the caramel is a deep golden brown colour and has reached 120degC on a candy thermometer. If you are unsure, just cook the caramel until thickened and whisk to emulsify any split oil back into the caramel.

2 Pour the caramel into the tin and set aside in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or until the caramel is firm to the touch.

Chocolate topping

Ingredients

210g vegan chocolate, roughly chopped

3 Tbsp coconut oil, melted, or unflavoured vegetable oil

Method

1 Put the chocolate and coconut oil in a clean, dry, heatproof bowl over a saucepan of just-simmering water (the water should not touch the base of the bowl). Gently stir with a silicone spatula until melted. Pour the melted chocolate on top of the caramel layer and return the slice to the refrigerator to set.

2 To serve, pull the baking paper up to remove the slice from the tin. Use a sharp knife to cut it into squares or rectangles.

Storage

This slice can be stored refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks or in the freezer for up to 1 month.

Serves 20

This hazelnut meringue torte is a smaller (but equally divine) version of my best friend Milena’s wedding cake. We’ve been besties for almost 25 years, so when she asked me to be her maid of honour, you know I was enthusiastically all over the dessert preparations! She wanted something less traditional than the flour-based white wedding cake and is a huge fan of contrasting textures and Italian desserts. We decided to go with the divine combination of luscious chocolate mousse sandwiched between alternating layers of chewy chocolate and date meringue and hazelnut japonaise.

Chocolate date meringue discs

6 large egg whites (pasteurised egg whites are available in tetrapak in some supermarkets), chilled

½ tsp cream of tartar

1 cup (220g) caster (superfine) sugar

2 cups (280g) Brazil nuts, coarsely chopped

200g pitted dates, coarsely chopped into 1cm pieces

150g good quality dark chocolate, coarsely chopped

50g good quality milk chocolate, coarsely chopped

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 120degC fan-forced. Grease two 23cm round cake tins and line with baking paper.

2 Using a hand-held mixer or a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whisk the egg whites with the cream of tartar on medium–high speed for 2–3 minutes, or until firm peaks form. Gradually add the caster sugar and continue whisking on high speed for 2–3 minutes, or until the sugar dissolves. Fold the chopped Brazil nuts, dates and chocolate through the meringue using a spatula until combined.

3 Divide the meringue mixture between the two cake tins and use the back of a spoon to smooth the surface.

4 Place the cake tins in the oven and immediately reduce the oven temperature to 100degC. Bake for around 60 minutes (rotating the cake tins halfway through cooking), or until lightly coloured. Turn the oven off and leave in the oven with the door ajar to cool to room temperature.

TIP

When making meringues, make sure that both the mixing bowl and the whisk are clean and dry, as any moisture or fat will stop the egg whites from forming a meringue. It is also important to add the sugar slowly or the meringue will collapse.

Hazelnut Japonaise

8 large egg whites (pasteurised egg whites are available at some supermarkets), at room temperature

2 cups (440 g) caster (superfine) sugar

2 cups (220 g) hazelnut meal

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 120degC fan-forced. Grease two 23 cm round cake tins and line with baking paper.

2 Using a hand-held mixer or a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whisk the egg whites on medium speed for 2 minutes, or until soft peaks form. Gradually add the caster sugar and continue whisking on high speed for 2–3 minutes, or until the sugar dissolves. Fold in the hazelnut meal until just combined.

3 Divide the mixture between the two cake tins and use the back of a spoon to smooth the surface.

4 Bake for around 2 hours (rotating the cake tins halfway through cooking), or until dry and crisp. Turn the oven off and leave the hazelnut japonaise discs in the oven with the door ajar to cool to room temperature.

Milk chocolate mousse filling

Ingredients

650 g good quality milk chocolate, coarsely chopped

2 cups (500 ml) thick (double) cream, plus 1⅔ cups (420 ml) extra

½ tsp vanilla bean paste

Method

1 Place the chocolate in a heatproof bowl.

2 Put the 2 cups (500 ml) cream and the vanilla bean paste in a saucepan over medium heat and bring to simmering point.

3 Pour the hot cream over the chocolate and whisk until the chocolate melts and you have created a smooth mousse. Allow it to cool to the touch — around 25degC — but not so far that it sets.

4 In a separate bowl, whip the extra cream to medium peaks (when you lift out the whisk the peaks should bend over at the tips), then fold it through the mousse until combined. Cover and set aside in the refrigerator until needed.

Assembly & decoration

Chocolate hearts (you can pipe your own onto baking paper using melted dark chocolate, or they are available from supermarkets and cake decorating stores)

Edible gold lustre (available from cake decorating stores)

Handful of chopped Brazil nuts

1 tsp icing (confectioner’s) sugar, sifted, for dusting (optional)

Method

1 To assemble, place one of the chocolate date meringue discs on your chosen plate, then take a quarter of the prepared milk chocolate mousse filling and spread it evenly over the meringue disc using a palette knife.

2 Layer with a disc of hazelnut japonaise and repeat the alternating process until all the discs are layered with the milk chocolate mousse filling. Place the remaining mousse filling on top of the fourth disc.

3 Dust some of the chocolate hearts with edible gold lustre. Decorate the top of the cake with a combination of dark chocolate hearts and gold hearts and a scattering of chopped Brazil nuts. Dust with icing sugar just before serving, if using.

Storage

This cake is best eaten on the day of assembly – if eaten as soon as it’s assembled, you can appreciate the contrast between the crunchy meringue and the soft mousse. It can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 2 days – the leftovers are equally delicious and easier to cut as the chocolate mousse seeps into the meringue.

The chocolate date meringue discs and hazelnut japonaise discs can be made and stored at room temperature in an airtight container for 1 week before assembly.

Serves 16-20

Gluten-free

This light and zesty creation is perfect for friends with gluten intolerances and, in the spirit of this book, everyone deserves cake! Matcha has a uniquely earthy richness and is full of antioxidants. I combined matcha powder and fresh lemon zest in this sponge cake for depth of flavour, fragrance and a dash of the good stuff.

The raspberry yoghurt cream cheese, with its sweet fruity lusciousness, cuts any bitterness and helps moisten the gluten-free crumb of the sponge.

Gluten-free lemon and matcha sponge cake

Ingredients

165g unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 cup (220g) caster (superfine) sugar (you could also use coconut sugar or maple sugar)

1 tsp finely grated lemon zest

2 tsp matcha powder (available in health food stores and Asian supermarkets)

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 large eggs, lightly whisked, at room temperature

1½ cups (220g) gluten-free self-raising flour

2 Tbsp hot water

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 160degC fan-forced. Lightly grease an 18cm round cake tin, at least 8cm deep, and line the base and side with baking paper. Ensure the baking paper creates a collar about 7.5cm higher than the cake tin to allow the cake to rise.

2 Using a hand-held mixer or a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter, sugar and lemon zest on medium speed for five minutes, or until light, pale and creamy. Add the matcha powder and the vanilla, then the eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

3 Gently fold in the flour and water until just combined be careful not to over-mix.

4 Pour the batter into the prepared cake tin. Bake for 40-45 minutes, or until the centre of the cake springs back when lightly pressed, and a wooden skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 15-20 minutes before turning out on to a baking rack to cool completely. Once cooled, use a cake leveller or a long, thin knife, to carefully divide the cake into three even layers. Cover and set aside until assembly.

TIP

I cool my sponge cake upside-down to create a flat top that doesn’t need trimming.

Raspberry yoghurt cream cheese

Ingredients

500g cream cheese, at room temperature

3 Tbsp Greek yoghurt

1 tsp vanilla bean paste

1 cup (125g) icing (confectioners) sugar, sifted

40g freeze-dried raspberry powder (available from cake decorating stores, supermarkets or online)

3-4 drops natural pink food colouring (optional)

Method

1 Using a hand-held mixer or a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the cream cheese, yoghurt and vanilla on high speed for three minutes, or until light and fluffy. Add the icing sugar and gently beat until incorporated. Add the raspberry powder and beat until fluffy. If using natural pink colouring, tint until the desired colour is achieved. You may need to chill the mixture in the fridge for 10-20 minutes or until thickened and more workable for piping between the cake layers.

TIP

To avoid an icing sugar explosion, I turn the mixer off to add the icing sugar and then slowly turn it back up to full speed to incorporate it.

Assembly & decoration

Large piping bag fitted with a 2cm round nozzle

½ cup (175g) lemon curd (homemade is always best — see below, but store-bought is just fine! Whatever makes you happy)

1½ cups (185g) fresh raspberries

Handful of edible flowers (available from specialty grocers and online)

2 Tbsp icing sugar, to dust

Method

1 Working on a cake turntable, secure the bottom layer of cake on to a cake board with a small dollop of raspberry yoghurt cream cheese and then gently twist in place.

2 Fill the piping bag with raspberry yoghurt cream cheese and, working from the outside in, pipe dollops on to the cake. Use a teaspoon to dollop lemon curd in between the cream cheese filling. Top with 6-8 raspberries.

3 Place the second layer of cake on top and gently press down to secure. Repeat adding the filling and chill again if needed.

4 Place the third and final layer of cake on top and gently press down to secure. Repeat adding the filling.

5 Using the photo as a guide, artfully decorate your cake with raspberries, edible flowers and a light dusting of icing sugar. Enjoy!

TIP

No time to pipe? No worries! Feel free to dollop with a spoon or spread the cream cheese filling straight on to your cake layers.

Storage

This cake is best served at room temperature. It can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to three days.

DIY lemon curd

Gluten-free

Makes 3 cups (750ml)

While I encourage convenience where possible (some store-bought brands of lemon curd are fantastic!), homemade lemon curd always seems the most vibrant in flavour and luscious in texture. Its also a great way to reduce the number of egg yolks wasted when making meringue. I spread lemon curd on toast, stir it through yoghurt, dollop it on pancakes and use it to fill layered cakes.

Ingredients

2 large eggs

6 large egg yolks

Finely grated zest of 2 lemons

1 cup (250ml) strained fresh lemon juice

1 cup (220g) caster (superfine) sugar

175g unsalted butter, chopped

Method

1 Whisk the eggs and yolks in a small non-reactive saucepan until combined. Whisk in the lemon zest, juice and sugar. Add the butter.

2 Place the pan over medium heat and whisk, scraping the bottom and side of the pan, for about five minutes, or until the butter is melted and the mixture is thickened and beginning to simmer around the edge. Continue whisking for a further 10 seconds. Remove the saucepan from the heat.

3 Scrape the lemon curd into a strainer set over a bowl to remove the lemon zest, if you wish. Allow the curd to cool, then chill in the refrigerator before using.

TIP

Place a piece of plastic wrap directly on top of the curd so that a skin doesn’t form.

Storage

Lemon curd can be stored in an airtight container and refrigerated for as long as one week.