Neighbours Day cupcake contest

It’s time to get decorating. PHOTOS: GETTY IMAGES

Human beings are social animals so Neighbours Day is a perfect opportunity even during a pandemic to make connections, Dunedin’s community activator Martine Darrou says.

Even more so this year as Neighbours Day’s chosen theme is Kai Connections — bringing people together over kai, whether it is growing, sharing or eating.

Darrou, who has been involved in supporting community organisations, refugees and migrant women in the city for decades, loves nothing more than helping people and thought Neighbours Day would be another interesting way to do it.

"I’m very committed about the community and how I can help."

For Neighbours Day she has helped organise a cupcake competition which due to the latest Covid-19 outbreak will be held over Zoom.

"It means everyone can participate."

While the judges will not be able to taste the concoctions they will still be able to check out the presentation and the way they cut, she says.

They are also providing stickers for people who want to make chutneys or jams to share with friends or neighbours.

Cupcakes will hit the web in an online competition for Neighbours Day next week.

"People can just drop them in others’ letterboxes or in a small group you can maybe exchange recipes."

She hoped people would share skills by teaching a neighbour something they wanted to learn such as how to fillet a fish or preserve fruit.

Or the day could just be about a small gathering of people enjoying a picnic or barbecue.

The idea behind the day is that it encourages people to get to know their neighbours better, something that has become more important in Covid times.

"Whether this is dropping off a home-cooked meal, offering to pick up some essential groceries, or just a friendly check-in text message, no neighbourly connection is too small to keep the community spirit alive."

People are urged to go online and register their events or activities.

Neighbours Day Aotearoa was first celebrated in 2009, and is organised and supported by Lifewise, Inspiring Communities, Christchurch Methodist Mission, New Zealand Red Cross, Neighbourhood Support New Zealand, Kainga Ora and Auckland Council.

Neighbours Day, March 18-27, neighboursday.org.nz