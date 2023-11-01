Potato and asparagus gozleme

Photo: Simon Lambert

Preparation 30 min

Cooking time 40 min

Skill moderate

Makes 8

Ingredients

Dough

400g flour, plus extra for rolling

½ tsp salt

260ml water

Filling

3-4 (800g) potatoes, boiled and peeled

280g asparagus, sliced into small rounds

4 spring onions, finely sliced

30g fresh dill or fennel fronds, roughly chopped

1 tsp salt

⅛ tsp cayenne pepper

Freshly ground black pepper

4 Tbsp olive oil, plus extra for cooking

Lemon for serving

Method

Combine the flour and salt in a large mixing bowl.

Add the water and stir to combine, Lightly flour your work surface and turn out the dough.

Knead the dough for about 5 minutes or until the dough is no longer sticky and has a smooth appearance.

Cover and rest for 30 minutes.

To make the filling — add the oil to a fry pan and add the asparagus, cook for 3 minutes or until the asparagus is tender. Remove from the heat and cool.

Place the cooked and peeled potatoes into a mixing bowl, mash lightly.

Add the spring onions, herbs and cooked asparagus. Crumble in the feta, season with salt, pepper and cayenne. Mix gently to combine. Drizzle over the oil and stir to combine.

To assemble — divide the dough into 8 even sized balls.

Dust the workbench well with flour.

Roll each ball into roughly a 20cm round, you are wanting the dough to be thin. It doesn’t need to be perfect as the edges will get folded in.

Divide the filling into 8. Place the filling in the middle of the dough and spread evenly to form a 6cm-7cm square (approx).

Fold over the sides to cover the filling, pressing to secure the dough. You should end up with a square parcel. Repeat to finish.

To cook, heat a heavy-based pan over moderate to high heat, brush with a little oil and cook the gozleme 3-5 minutes per side. The pastry will crispen and little dark spots are all good.

Continue cooking the remaining dough.

Best eaten hot. They also freeze well, up to 3 months.