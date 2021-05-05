Peppered venison medallions with mushroom risotto

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Prep time 15 minutes
Cook time 15 minutes
packet Silver Fern Farms venison medallions
50g risotto rice
50g grated Parmesan
500ml chicken stock
2 shallots
4 garlic cloves
1 red chilli
100ml Best Foods mayonnaise
20g horseradish
100g dried mushrooms
50g flat-leaf parsley
60g diced butter
10g crispy shallots
To garnish
sage leaves
Method
Remove venison medallions from packet and allow to bloom.
Mushroom risotto
Heat chicken stock in a pot.
Soak dried mushrooms in hot water until soft.
Slice shallots and crush garlic.
Pre-heat pan and sweat garlic and shallots until soft.
Finely cut dried mushrooms (keep mushroom water and add to chicken stock).
Add mushrooms and cook down.
Add risotto rice and cook until rice becomes clear and shiny.
Slowly add hot chicken stock, consistently stirring.
This process should take around 10 to 12 minutes or until rice is nearly cooked.
Strain risotto mix and place mix into tray to cool quickly in the fridge.
Horseradish chilli cream
Finely cut one red chilli and place into small bowl. Add the horseradish and then add the Best Foods mayonnaise and mix together.
Venison medallions
Heat pan. Season medallions with cracked pepper and salt just before cooking.
Place in hot pan and cook for around 4 minutes each side.
Add butter, remove pan from heat and roll medallions around in hot butter.
Remove medallions from pan and allow to rest.
Finishing risotto
Use the same pan you used to cook the medallions to add flavour. Heat pan and add risotto rice. Slowly add risotto stock, it will become very creamy/ saucy.
Remove from heat and add butter and Parmesan stirring constantly. Add chopped parsley.
Time to plate
Place risotto on a plate or bowl.
Slice medallions and lightly drizzle with horseradish chilli cream, sprinkle with crispy shallots and finish with some sage leaves.
GIVEAWAY
Silver Fern Farms has two packets of venison medallions to give away as a surprise for your mother. To enter the draw, email your name and contact details to: playtime@odt.co.nz with "venison" in the subject line by May 12.