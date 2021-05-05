Peppered venison medallions with mushroom risotto

Prep time 15 minutes

Cook time 15 minutes

packet Silver Fern Farms venison medallions

50g risotto rice

50g grated Parmesan

500ml chicken stock

2 shallots

4 garlic cloves

1 red chilli

100ml Best Foods mayonnaise

20g horseradish

100g dried mushrooms

50g flat-leaf parsley

60g diced butter

10g crispy shallots

To garnish

sage leaves

Method

Remove venison medallions from packet and allow to bloom.

Mushroom risotto

Heat chicken stock in a pot.

Soak dried mushrooms in hot water until soft.

Slice shallots and crush garlic.

Pre-heat pan and sweat garlic and shallots until soft.

Finely cut dried mushrooms (keep mushroom water and add to chicken stock).

Add mushrooms and cook down.

Add risotto rice and cook until rice becomes clear and shiny.

Slowly add hot chicken stock, consistently stirring.

This process should take around 10 to 12 minutes or until rice is nearly cooked.

Strain risotto mix and place mix into tray to cool quickly in the fridge.

Horseradish chilli cream

Finely cut one red chilli and place into small bowl. Add the horseradish and then add the Best Foods mayonnaise and mix together.

Venison medallions

Heat pan. Season medallions with cracked pepper and salt just before cooking.

Place in hot pan and cook for around 4 minutes each side.

Add butter, remove pan from heat and roll medallions around in hot butter.

Remove medallions from pan and allow to rest.

Finishing risotto

Use the same pan you used to cook the medallions to add flavour. Heat pan and add risotto rice. Slowly add risotto stock, it will become very creamy/ saucy.

Remove from heat and add butter and Parmesan stirring constantly. Add chopped parsley.

Time to plate

Place risotto on a plate or bowl.

Slice medallions and lightly drizzle with horseradish chilli cream, sprinkle with crispy shallots and finish with some sage leaves.

