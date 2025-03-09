Versatile dressing doubles as a dip

Photo: Getty Images

It’s creamy with avocado and yoghurt, savoury with fish sauce and really fresh with lots of herbs. It clings to salad like a limpet to a rock and it’s also fabulous as a dip or a sauce for grilled meat, fish or veg. You’re welcome.

Sometimes I’ll add cooked tenderstem broccoli to this salad, or you could do a charred green salad with quartered little gem lettuces and sugar snaps. I’ve kept it simple for this recipe, but you get the idea: she’s got your back.

Serves 4-6

3 little gem lettuces, leaves separated

1 cucumber, sliced

For the secret weapon dressing

1 Tbsp fish sauce

a handful of basil

a handful of chives

2 spring onions, trimmed

1 ripe avocado, stoned and peeled

2 cloves garlic, peeled

3 Tbsp natural yoghurt

2 Tbsp white wine vinegar (or cider vinegar, or lemon juice)

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 fresh green chilli

a pinch of flaky sea salt

Blend all the dressing ingredients together in a small blender. It should be bright and acidic but also creamy, herbal and salty. It’s not a demure dressing and that is the point. If it’s very thick, loosen it cautiously with a small splash of water.

Wash the salad leaves and dry properly using a salad spinner or kitchen paper. Toss with the cucumber and the dressing before dividing between serving plates.