Versatile dressing doubles as a dip

It’s creamy with avocado and yoghurt, savoury with fish sauce and really fresh with lots of herbs. It clings to salad like a limpet to a rock and it’s also fabulous as a dip or a sauce for grilled meat, fish or veg. You’re welcome.
Sometimes I’ll add cooked tenderstem broccoli to this salad, or you could do a charred green salad with quartered little gem lettuces and sugar snaps. I’ve kept it simple for this recipe, but you get the idea: she’s got your back.
Serves 4-6
3 little gem lettuces, leaves separated
1 cucumber, sliced
For the secret weapon dressing
1 Tbsp fish sauce
a handful of basil
a handful of chives
2 spring onions, trimmed
1 ripe avocado, stoned and peeled
2 cloves garlic, peeled
3 Tbsp natural yoghurt
2 Tbsp white wine vinegar (or cider vinegar, or lemon juice)
3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
1 fresh green chilli
a pinch of flaky sea salt
Blend all the dressing ingredients together in a small blender. It should be bright and acidic but also creamy, herbal and salty. It’s not a demure dressing and that is the point. If it’s very thick, loosen it cautiously with a small splash of water.
Wash the salad leaves and dry properly using a salad spinner or kitchen paper. Toss with the cucumber and the dressing before dividing between serving plates. — The Observer