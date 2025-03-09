Sunday, 9 March 2025

Versatile dressing doubles as a dip

    Photo: Getty Images
    Here’s a salad dressing that will never let you down, writes Helen Graves.

    It’s creamy with avocado and yoghurt, savoury with fish sauce and really fresh with lots of herbs. It clings to salad like a limpet to a rock and it’s also fabulous as a dip or a sauce for grilled meat, fish or veg. You’re welcome.

    Sometimes I’ll add cooked tenderstem broccoli to this salad, or you could do a charred green salad with quartered little gem lettuces and sugar snaps. I’ve kept it simple for this recipe, but you get the idea: she’s got your back.

    Serves 4-6

    3 little gem lettuces, leaves separated

    1 cucumber, sliced

    For the secret weapon dressing

    1 Tbsp fish sauce

    a handful of basil

    a handful of chives

    2 spring onions, trimmed

    1 ripe avocado, stoned and peeled

    2 cloves garlic, peeled

    3 Tbsp natural yoghurt

    2 Tbsp white wine vinegar (or cider vinegar, or lemon juice)

    3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

    1 fresh green chilli

    a pinch of flaky sea salt

    Blend all the dressing ingredients together in a small blender. It should be bright and acidic but also creamy, herbal and salty. It’s not a demure dressing and that is the point. If it’s very thick, loosen it cautiously with a small splash of water.

    Wash the salad leaves and dry properly using a salad spinner or kitchen paper. Toss with the cucumber and the dressing before dividing between serving plates. — The Observer

     

