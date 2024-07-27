Warm on the inside

Photo: Love Food Hate Waste

Winter is a time when energy bills can skyrocket, particularly with the increased cost of heating and food. However, with a few savvy cooking strategies and produce-maximising tricks, you can save money and still enjoy delicious, hearty meals this winter. Here are some tips to help you cook efficiently and economically this winter.

EAT SEASONALLY

Eating seasonally is an easy way to cut down on grocery bills. Opt for vegetables like cabbage, celery, leeks, carrots and silverbeet, which should be cheaper this time of year. Frozen vegetables are also a great option as they are cheap, nutritious, pre-prepared and won’t go bad.

STORE SEASONAL PRODUCE CORRECTLY

Winter produce such as pumpkin, root vegetables and citrus fruits have longer shelf lives when stored properly. Keep whole pumpkin in a cool room with the stalk side down, then wrap and refrigerate once cut or cut into cubes and freeze. Citrus fruits, carrots and leafy greens last longer in the crisper drawer in the fridge. A cool dark place is the best place for onions and potatoes, just remember to keep them away from each other.

FREEZE WINTER HARVESTS

Blanch and freeze vegetables such as kale, cauliflower, spinach and Brussels sprouts to use in soups, stir-fries and warm salads throughout the year. Squeeze citrus juices into ice cube trays and transfer into a resealable freezer bag once frozen. You can then enjoy lemon juice in your salads or orange juice in drinks and cakes during the summer when citrus can be more expensive.

SERVE SOUP

Soups are a wonderful way to make a small amount of food go a long way. Not only are they simple to make, but they are also so comforting. You can add all sorts of leftover meat, vegetables, pasta and grains, making them a perfect vehicle for making the most of your food.

Additionally, soups can be made in large batches, providing multiple servings to enjoy throughout the week. If you’ve got potatoes starting to sprout, try out our green leek and potato soup. Unlike other recipes, this one uses the green leek leaves as well as the white part of the leek to give you more bang for your buck.

USE A SLOW COOKER

Slow cookers are a game-changer for winter cooking. They use low, consistent heat over an extended period, making them incredibly energy efficient. Here are some specific ways a slow cooker can help you save money without compromising on taste:

• Using cheaper cuts of meat: Slow cookers are perfect for tenderising tougher, less expensive cuts of meat. The low and slow cooking process breaks down connective tissues, resulting in tender, flavourful dishes without the high price tag of prime cuts.

• Cook once, eat twice: Cooking in bulk is a fantastic way to save both time and money and slow cookers are ideal for making large batches of food, allowing you to cook once and enjoy meals for several days. This not only saves time but also reduces the frequency of cooking, leading to lower energy consumption. Freeze portions in airtight containers, ensuring you always have a home-cooked meal ready to go.

• Recipe versatility: The versatility of a slow cooker means you can make use of odds and ends of vegetables and other ingredients that might otherwise go to waste. You can experiment with a wide range of recipes, from hearty beef stews to vegetarian chili, creamy oatmeal, or even desserts such as apple crumble. This adaptability keeps your meals interesting and varied while making the most of your food and the budget.

ADDITIONAL TIPS FOR WINTER

• Plan your meals: Planning your meals in advance can help you avoid impulse purchases and make better use of the ingredients you have on hand.

• Shop smart: Look for sales and buy in bulk non-perishable items when possible.

Buying these items can help save money in the long run.

• Energy-efficient cooking: Besides using a slow cooker, consider other energy-efficient cooking methods, such as using a microwave or electric pressure cookers, which can also save on electricity costs.

Green leek & potato soup

Ingredients

50g butter

3 large potatoes

1 large leek

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

4 cups vegetable stock

1 cup milk

200g bacon (optional)

Method

1. Melt butter in a large saucepan over a medium heat.

2. Wash potatoes, leaving skin on, and cut into 1cm cubes. Add to the pan.

3. Cut white part of leek into small rounds and add to pan. Remove green leaves, separate and wash thoroughly in water to remove any dirt residue. Cut into thin ribbons and add to pan, along with whites.

4. Stir well so all vegetables are evenly coated in butter. Add salt and pepper. Turn down heat to low, cover with a lid and allow to gently heat for 10 minutes. Stir occasionally so the vegetables do not brown.

5. Add vegetable stock to the pan, stir, then simmer for 30 minutes.

6. Use a potato masher to roughly break up the potato to thicken the soup.

7. Add milk and bring to a simmer.

8. If you are using bacon, heat a frying pan on a medium heat. Thinly slice the bacon and add to the frying pan. Fry until crispy or cooked to your liking.

9. Ladle soup into bowls and sprinkle with the bacon.

Cooking tips

• This makes a chunky soup, but if you would like it smooth, you can use a blender or food processor in step 6.

• You can also cook this soup in a slow cooker, add all the ingredients (except bacon, see step 8 on how to prepare it) in the slow cooker and cook on high.

• Substitute bacon with other leftover meat such as roast chicken, if desired.

