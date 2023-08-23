Honourable mentions

Regular readers will sympathise with the editorial staff assigned the role of laying out the various articles for the Fresh section of the newspaper. Recipes, wine and beer columns, images, advertising and the like; invariably different from week to week, that all need to be wrestled into a visually cogent whole.

This allows me room for a finite number of reviews per week, so as a consequence, I frequently end up with inexact numbers of wines looking for their place in the sun. Today acts as a roundup for them. Enjoy the variety!

2020 Spy Valley Echelon Methode Traditionelle

Biscuity, toasty

aromas, yeast leesy

notes, underlying

that wisps of peach

and citrus. Very

fresh, crisp and

bright palate, zesty

acidity, good

mousse, rather

mouth-filling with a

wisp of jellied fruit

on the finish. Real

citrussy drive to this

in a drier expression;

would work as

neatly with food as

an aperitif. Fresh,

racy, very engaging.

www.spyvalleywine.co.nz

NV No 1 Family Estates Methode Traditionelle Rose

Smoky notes, a little

yeasty funk,

toastiness, fresh and

dried strawberry. Fatter,

richer in the mouth with

great flavour intensity

matched by a lovely

mousse. Those

strawberry notes

reappear, red currant,

fruit ripeness that is

snapped into line by a

laser beam of acidity.

Further exploration

shows a drier aspect

within that wonderful

depth of flavour.

Delicious.

www.no1familyestate.co.nz

2022 Quartz Reef Bendigo Gruner Veltliner

Appealingly aromatic,

spicy elements,

pepper, fruit pastille,

peach/tropical notes

appear. Rich,

weighty, a sense of

viscosity to this with

a chalky fruit pith

aspect adding to the

textural interest.

Driven by that texture

and rich mouth-feel,

the fatness would

make it a great food

choice. Grows in

richness, pepper

coming through, dry

close, quite serious.

www.quartzreef.co.nz

2022 Mt Rosa Gibbston Pinot Blanc

Very aromatic, floral,

rose petal, shifting to

stone fruits, pear and a

smoky nuance, quite

engaging.

Slippery oily mouth-

feel, fruit sweetness

yet finishing dry, the

stone fruit elements

leading the way, very

user-friendly and

appealing. Aeration

brings out the drier

aspect to this, picking

up almond and apricot

kernel notes on the

close.

www.mtrosa.co.nz

2022 Mt Rosa Gibbston Rose

Not your sweetly

perfumed style, this is

savoury & minerally

with plum-tinged fruit.

Sweet entry though

with hard candy,

mixed berry fruits

dusted with icing

sugar, flowing to a

savoury, dry close,

again with plum.

Creamy mouth-feel,

developing stewed

rhubarb and a

bittersweet aspect

which adds freshness

and contrast. Good

length, nicely done.

www.mtrosa.co.nz

2022 Mt Difficulty Bannockburn Pinot Rose

Perfumed, strawberry

and summer berries.

Sweeter fruited entry

with hints of

confectionery, ripe

and dried strawberry,

perhaps a wisp of

melon before some

attractive chewy grip

adds to the palate

interest as it moves to

a drier close. Nice

texture, some

refreshing apple skin

tanginess with

aeration. Bang in the

slot to enjoy now.

www.mtdifficulty.nz

2022 Hawkshead Central Otago Rose

Rating Subtle at first,

hints of pomegranate,

closer to raspberry

than strawberry, and a

stony aspect. Drier

palate with engaging

freshness, again

structure underpinning

this with chewy grip

on the finish: tautness

in a nice way. Good

flavour intensity and

excellent length,

aeration adding a

glimpse of musk with

a sweet/savoury

interplay. Lots to enjoy

here.

www.hawksheadwine.com

Ara Zero* Marlborough Rose

Tangy nose, apricot

and stone fruits, fruit

sherbet, a citrussy hint.

Prickly, tangy entry,

carries similar

characters as the nose

on a lighter-bodied

frame. Plays in the

sweet & sour spectrum

with stonefruit aspects

to the fore. Typical of

many of its zero alcohol

brethren in its lighter

guise; I miss the body

& weight that alcohol

provides, but fresh &

zesty drinking.

www.arawines.co.nz