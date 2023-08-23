Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Honourable mentions

    By Mark Henderson
    Regular readers will sympathise with the editorial staff assigned the role of laying out the various articles for the Fresh section of the newspaper. Recipes, wine and beer columns, images, advertising and the like; invariably different from week to week, that all need to be wrestled into a visually cogent whole.

    This allows me room for a finite number of reviews per week, so as a consequence, I frequently end up with inexact numbers of wines looking for their place in the sun. Today acts as a roundup for them. Enjoy the variety!

    2020 Spy Valley Echelon Methode Traditionelle 

    Price RRP $40
    Rating Excellent

    Biscuity, toasty 
    aromas, yeast leesy 
    notes, underlying 
    that wisps of peach 
    and citrus. Very 
    fresh, crisp and 
    bright palate, zesty 
    acidity, good 
    mousse, rather 
    mouth-filling with a 
    wisp of jellied fruit 
    on the finish. Real 
    citrussy drive to this 
    in a drier expression; 
    would work as 
    neatly with food as 
    an aperitif. Fresh, 
    racy, very engaging.

    www.spyvalleywine.co.nz

    NV No 1 Family Estates Methode Traditionelle Rose

    Price RRP $49
    Rating Excellent to Outstanding

    Smoky notes, a little 
    yeasty funk, 
    toastiness, fresh and 
    dried strawberry. Fatter, 
    richer in the mouth with 
    great flavour intensity 
    matched by a lovely 
    mousse. Those 
    strawberry notes 
    reappear, red currant, 
    fruit ripeness that is 
    snapped into line by a 
    laser beam of acidity. 
    Further exploration 
    shows a drier aspect 
    within that wonderful 
    depth of flavour. 
    Delicious.

    www.no1familyestate.co.nz

    2022 Quartz Reef Bendigo Gruner Veltliner 

    Price RRP $45
    Rating Excellent

    Appealingly aromatic, 
    spicy elements, 
    pepper, fruit pastille, 
    peach/tropical notes 
    appear. Rich, 
    weighty, a sense of 
    viscosity to this with 
    a chalky fruit pith 
    aspect adding to the 
    textural interest. 
    Driven by that texture 
    and rich mouth-feel, 
    the  fatness would 
    make it a great food 
    choice. Grows in 
    richness, pepper 
    coming through, dry 
    close, quite serious.

    www.quartzreef.co.nz

    2022 Mt Rosa Gibbston Pinot Blanc 

    Price RRP $40
    Rating Very Good to Excellent 

    Very aromatic, floral, 
    rose petal, shifting to 
    stone fruits, pear and a 
    smoky nuance, quite 
    engaging. 
    Slippery oily mouth-
    feel, fruit sweetness 
    yet finishing dry, the 
    stone fruit elements 
    leading the way, very 
    user-friendly and 
    appealing. Aeration 
    brings out the drier 
    aspect to this, picking 
    up almond and apricot 
    kernel notes on the 
    close. 

    www.mtrosa.co.nz

    2022 Mt Rosa Gibbston Rose 

    Price RRP $35
    Rating Excellent

    Not your sweetly 
    perfumed style, this is 
    savoury & minerally 
    with plum-tinged fruit. 
    Sweet entry though 
    with hard candy, 
    mixed berry fruits 
    dusted with icing 
    sugar, flowing to a 
    savoury, dry close, 
    again with plum. 
    Creamy mouth-feel, 
    developing stewed 
    rhubarb and a 
    bittersweet aspect 
    which adds freshness 
    and contrast. Good 
    length, nicely done.

    www.mtrosa.co.nz

    2022 Mt Difficulty Bannockburn Pinot Rose

    Price RRP $26
    Rating Very Good to Excellent 

    Perfumed, strawberry 
    and summer berries. 
    Sweeter fruited entry 
    with hints of 
    confectionery, ripe 
    and dried strawberry, 
    perhaps a wisp of 
    melon before some 
    attractive chewy grip 
    adds to the palate 
    interest as it moves to 
    a drier close. Nice 
    texture, some 
    refreshing apple skin 
    tanginess with 
    aeration. Bang in the 
    slot to enjoy now.

    www.mtdifficulty.nz

    2022 Hawkshead Central Otago Rose

    Price RRP $36
    Rating Excellent

    Rating Subtle at first, 
    hints of pomegranate, 
    closer to raspberry 
    than strawberry, and a 
    stony aspect. Drier 
    palate with engaging 
    freshness, again 
    structure underpinning 
    this with chewy grip 
    on the finish: tautness 
    in a nice way. Good 
    flavour intensity and 
    excellent length, 
    aeration adding a 
    glimpse of musk with 
    a sweet/savoury 
    interplay. Lots to enjoy 
    here.

    www.hawksheadwine.com

    Ara Zero* Marlborough Rose

    Price RRP $18.99
    Rating Very Good

    Tangy nose, apricot 
    and stone fruits, fruit 
    sherbet, a citrussy hint. 
    Prickly, tangy entry, 
    carries similar 
    characters as the nose 
    on a lighter-bodied 
    frame. Plays in the 
    sweet & sour spectrum 
    with stonefruit aspects 
    to the fore. Typical of 
    many of its zero alcohol 
    brethren in its lighter 
    guise; I miss the body 
    & weight that alcohol 
    provides, but fresh & 
    zesty drinking.

    www.arawines.co.nz