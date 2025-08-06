Winter salad with roasted cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, smashed chickpeas and green tahini dressing

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Prep time 20min
Cooking time 25min
Skill Easy-moderate
Serves 4 as a main or 6 as a side
For the salad
½ head cauliflower, cut into florets
300g Brussels sprouts, trimmed — separate outer leaves and halve the cores
1 can (400g) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
1 bunch kale, stems removed, leaves torn
2 Tbsp olive oil (plus extra if needed)
Salt and cracked black pepper
½ tsp ground cumin
½ tsp smoked paprika
½ cup toasted almonds
For the green tahini dressing
¼ cup tahini
Juice of 1 lemon
1 small garlic clove, crushed
½ cup fresh herbs (parsley, coriander, mint, or a mix)
3-4 Tbsp cold water (to loosen)
Salt, to taste
Method
Roast the veges: Preheat the oven to 200°C (fan 180°C).
Toss cauliflower florets and halved Brussels sprouts (cores only) with olive oil, cumin, paprika, salt and pepper. Spread on a baking tray and roast for 20 minutes until golden and tender.
In the last 8-10 minutes of roasting, toss the Brussels sprout leaves in a little oil and add to the tray. Roast until crisp and lightly charred.
While veggies roast, roughly smash chickpeas in a bowl using the back of a fork. Drizzle with a little olive oil and season.
Massage kale with a pinch of salt for 1-2 minutes to soften.
Make the dressing: Blend tahini, lemon juice, garlic, herbs, and salt. Add water, a spoonful at a time, until smooth and pourable.
Assemble the salad: In a large bowl or platter, layer the kale, smashed chickpeas, roasted cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and crispy sprout leaves. Drizzle generously with green tahini dressing and top with toasted almonds.