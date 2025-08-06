Wednesday, 6 August 2025

Winter salad with roasted cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, smashed chickpeas and green tahini dressing

    By Alison Lambert
    1. Life & Style
    2. Food & Wine

    Photo: Simon Lambert
    Photo: Simon Lambert
    This vibrant winter salad brings together golden roasted cauliflower and crisp Brussels sprouts, paired with smashed chickpeas, tender kale and toasted almonds. Finished with a zesty green tahini dressing, it’s hearty, wholesome and full of flavour — the perfect way to celebrate winter’s best.

    Prep time 20min

    Cooking time 25min

    Skill Easy-moderate

    Serves 4 as a main or 6 as a side

    For the salad

    ½ head cauliflower, cut into florets

    300g Brussels sprouts, trimmed — separate outer leaves and halve the cores

    1 can (400g) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

    1 bunch kale, stems removed, leaves torn

    2 Tbsp olive oil (plus extra if needed)

    Salt and cracked black pepper

    ½ tsp ground cumin

    ½ tsp smoked paprika

    ½ cup toasted almonds

    For the green tahini dressing

    ¼ cup tahini

    Juice of 1 lemon

    1 small garlic clove, crushed

    ½ cup fresh herbs (parsley, coriander, mint, or a mix)

    3-4 Tbsp cold water (to loosen)

    Salt, to taste

    Method

    Roast the veges: Preheat the oven to 200°C (fan 180°C).

    Toss cauliflower florets and halved Brussels sprouts (cores only) with olive oil, cumin, paprika, salt and pepper. Spread on a baking tray and roast for 20 minutes until golden and tender.

    In the last 8-10 minutes of roasting, toss the Brussels sprout leaves in a little oil and add to the tray. Roast until crisp and lightly charred.

    While veggies roast, roughly smash chickpeas in a bowl using the back of a fork. Drizzle with a little olive oil and season.

    Massage kale with a pinch of salt for 1-2 minutes to soften.

    Make the dressing: Blend tahini, lemon juice, garlic, herbs, and salt. Add water, a spoonful at a time, until smooth and pourable.

    Assemble the salad: In a large bowl or platter, layer the kale, smashed chickpeas, roasted cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and crispy sprout leaves. Drizzle generously with green tahini dressing and top with toasted almonds.