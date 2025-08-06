Winter salad with roasted cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, smashed chickpeas and green tahini dressing

Photo: Simon Lambert

Cooking time 25min

Skill Easy-moderate

Serves 4 as a main or 6 as a side

For the salad

½ head cauliflower, cut into florets

300g Brussels sprouts, trimmed — separate outer leaves and halve the cores

1 can (400g) chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 bunch kale, stems removed, leaves torn

2 Tbsp olive oil (plus extra if needed)

Salt and cracked black pepper

½ tsp ground cumin

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ cup toasted almonds

For the green tahini dressing

¼ cup tahini

Juice of 1 lemon

1 small garlic clove, crushed

½ cup fresh herbs (parsley, coriander, mint, or a mix)

3-4 Tbsp cold water (to loosen)

Salt, to taste

Method

Roast the veges: Preheat the oven to 200°C (fan 180°C).

Toss cauliflower florets and halved Brussels sprouts (cores only) with olive oil, cumin, paprika, salt and pepper. Spread on a baking tray and roast for 20 minutes until golden and tender.

In the last 8-10 minutes of roasting, toss the Brussels sprout leaves in a little oil and add to the tray. Roast until crisp and lightly charred.

While veggies roast, roughly smash chickpeas in a bowl using the back of a fork. Drizzle with a little olive oil and season.

Massage kale with a pinch of salt for 1-2 minutes to soften.

Make the dressing: Blend tahini, lemon juice, garlic, herbs, and salt. Add water, a spoonful at a time, until smooth and pourable.

Assemble the salad: In a large bowl or platter, layer the kale, smashed chickpeas, roasted cauliflower, Brussels sprouts and crispy sprout leaves. Drizzle generously with green tahini dressing and top with toasted almonds.