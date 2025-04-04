Cork tree soon to showcase autumn colours

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
This specimen is generally described as dioecious, with male and female flowers on separate trees. Male and female trees are usually needed to produce fruit, but some isolated trees — including the one here in the upper garden — are known to produce fruit on their own. They may produce some bisexual flowers or have both male and female flowers on the same plant. This may be an adaptive strategy rather than a rare exception.
Phellodendron amurense is easy to propagate from seed or semi-ripe cuttings, it is low maintenance, generally pest and disease free and hardy. To avoid having unwanted seedlings, do not plant female trees.
