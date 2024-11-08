Kahikatea an ancient survivor

Kahikatea (Dacrycarpus dacrydioides) at the Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

kahikatea or white pine — whichever of these names we are familiar with — was once abundant in swamplands, and lowland forests throughout New Zealand. However, through destruction of most wetland habitats and clearance of adjacent low lying land, only 2% of the original kahikatea forests remain.

This is New Zealand’s tallest native tree, growing up to 60m and like many of our forest giants the timber has been used by Māori and Europeans. Heartwood was used to make weapons and implements, even toys, the soft wood was burnt to produce dyes. While not the ideal timber for this purpose, wakas were sometimes hewn out of the long straight trunks. Bright orange fruits are produced in abundance by mature trees while eaten and dispersed by native birds were also sought out by Māori. However, the harvesting of these fruit or koroī was a perilous task and only for the most confident of tree climbers of whom many perished. Europeans used the timber for building and later the naturally smooth, odourless wood was used to make boxes to store the butter and cheese that was exported.

Kahikatea can live for more than 500 years and have long been an important part of our forest ecosystem. Fossils of pollen and leaves have been found dating back to the Jurassic period some 160million-180million years ago.

While there are several kahikatea viewable at the Dunedin Botanic Garden, there is a small remnant population of mature survivors at Woodhaugh Gardens and well worth a visit.

