Making home last forever

For years after she suffered a stroke, Mel Dey couldn’t get to her bedroom and had to sleep in her lounge.
Today, however, she and her family live in a fully-accessible home that is built to universal design standards.
Initially ineligible for ACC funding, the then 40-year-old spent the next six years in institutions. At weekends, her family took her hospital bed to their own home in Kaikorai Valley but the house was not designed for a wheelchair and had a narrow hall, husband Steve Dey said.
"We couldn’t get Mel into her old bedroom, even for a look, so she was restricted to the lounge."
It was only after successfully appealing ACC’s funding decision that they could afford to shift into a rental property together and hire carers.
"We moved here so Mel could move home."
At their new house, the driveway, paths, entry and deck are all accessible by wheelchair, the hall and doors are wider than normal and power sockets, light switches and window latches can be reached from a sitting position.
The front windows are lower than usual, making them easy to see out of from a wheelchair.
The spacious main bathroom has grab rails, a level-entry shower and wheelchair access under the hand-basin.
Even the clothes line could be used from a wheelchair if the occupant had the use of their hands.
The design features have given the family food for thought as they contemplate selling their Kaikorai Valley property. Mr Dey says they plan to buy or build a permanent home but every house they have looked at would need significant alterations.
Doug Martin, who owns the Mosgiel home, said it cost considerably more to retrofit an existing property than to build universal design features into a new house on a flat section.
Before retiring, Mr Martin valued upmarket retirement homes in Northland. These "dream" homes were built to take advantage of "fabulous" views but none of them were designed to be accessible for retirees and, as a result, many were resold within a few years.
"Now I am approaching 80, I also have mobility problems and am aware of family and friends who have tripped and broken hips etc, requiring medical attention at a high cost to the public health system ... New Zealand has an ageing population so why is accessibility not in the building code, especially for retirement villages?"
The organisation works with designers to review and fine-tune building plans so residents can live in their houses more easily and for longer.
When construction is complete, it assesses how safe, adaptable and usable the property is — the Mosgiel home that the Deys rent has the maximum five-star rating.
The process costs about $700.
Lifemark general manager Geoff Penrose said he often heard about older people having to move out of their "forever" home because they could no longer get in the front door, the hall was too narrow or the only bathroom was on the second floor.
"People sometimes think of their forever home in terms of location and the community they’re in but they don’t necessarily think of the design features that make a big difference."
Universal design not only benefits the growing senior population, however. Even the most able-bodied person can have periods of temporary illness or injury, such as back pain or a broken leg.
"It also means you can have intergenerational living more easily because there’s flexibility around who can live there comfortably," he said.
Contrary to popular belief, homes with universal design principles did not need to look like hospitals or be any bigger than standard houses: "Doorways need to be wider and corridors need to be wider but it’s just about making better use of the space."
More people were installing lifts and level-entry showers but 70% of Lifemark’s accessibility standards cost less than $10 to implement, Mr Penrose added. Aligning light switches so they are at the same height as door handles makes the switches easy to find in the dark and costs nothing. Having a slip-resistant bathroom floor may cost little more than other options.
While Lifemark certifies only 2% of new houses, more councils in New Zealand are introducing incentives to reward universal design. Australia has incorporated it into its national construction code and in the United Kingdom, all new homes must have step-free access to entrance-level rooms.
Features like that have been life-changing for Mrs Dey.
"I love being at home with my family," she said. "If we buy, we want to find a home in Mosgiel as it’s nice and flat.
Living in this house means I’m able to go outside whereas our house in Kaikorai Valley had no options for me to get outside, being on a hill."
What is universal design?
Universal design means designing products and spaces so they can be easily used by the widest range of people possible.
This includes the young and the elderly, and people with limited mobility, temporary injuries or permanent disabilities.
Universal design features
Wider doors and halls
Level transition zones inside and outside buildings
Kitchen, bathroom and at least one bedroom are at entry level
Lever action door handles and taps (easier to use than round handles if you have limited hand function)
Window sill heights that allow you to see outside from a seated or standing position
Kitchen drawers instead of cupboards
Adjustable or varied counter top heights
Light switches, door handles and power sockets at a convenient and consistent height
Rooms large enough for a wheelchair to turn around in
Clear space to easily access the bed
Space for a level-entry shower
Non-slip flooring
Grab rails in bathrooms (or reinforced walls so they can be added in the future)