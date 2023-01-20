Making home last forever

For years after she suffered a stroke, Mel Dey couldn’t get to her bedroom and had to sleep in her lounge.

Today, however, she and her family live in a fully-accessible home that is built to universal design standards.

Steve and Mel Dey with daughter Katelyn Allison-Dey and their dogs, Mindy and Ivy.

Once a successful real estate saleswoman, Mrs Dey has an enlarged blood vessel in her brain which causes dizzy spells. In October 2015, she was getting ready for work when she fell through a coffee table at her home, ripping the main artery in her neck. This led to a blood clot, a brain stem stroke and ultimately to locked-in syndrome.

Initially ineligible for ACC funding, the then 40-year-old spent the next six years in institutions. At weekends, her family took her hospital bed to their own home in Kaikorai Valley but the house was not designed for a wheelchair and had a narrow hall, husband Steve Dey said.

"We couldn’t get Mel into her old bedroom, even for a look, so she was restricted to the lounge."

It was only after successfully appealing ACC’s funding decision that they could afford to shift into a rental property together and hire carers.

"We moved here so Mel could move home."

At their new house, the driveway, paths, entry and deck are all accessible by wheelchair, the hall and doors are wider than normal and power sockets, light switches and window latches can be reached from a sitting position.

The front windows are lower than usual, making them easy to see out of from a wheelchair.

The universal design features in this Mosgiel home make it usable for people of all ages and stages. PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON

In the kitchen, there are two different bench heights, an oven with a door that swings to one side and a refrigerator with two doors opening outward from the middle.

The spacious main bathroom has grab rails, a level-entry shower and wheelchair access under the hand-basin.

Even the clothes line could be used from a wheelchair if the occupant had the use of their hands.

The design features have given the family food for thought as they contemplate selling their Kaikorai Valley property. Mr Dey says they plan to buy or build a permanent home but every house they have looked at would need significant alterations.

Doug Martin, who owns the Mosgiel home, said it cost considerably more to retrofit an existing property than to build universal design features into a new house on a flat section.

Before retiring, Mr Martin valued upmarket retirement homes in Northland. These "dream" homes were built to take advantage of "fabulous" views but none of them were designed to be accessible for retirees and, as a result, many were resold within a few years.

"Now I am approaching 80, I also have mobility problems and am aware of family and friends who have tripped and broken hips etc, requiring medical attention at a high cost to the public health system ... New Zealand has an ageing population so why is accessibility not in the building code, especially for retirement villages?"

People who are in a wheelchair but who still have the use of their hands could eat or work at the lower kitchen bench.

Lifemark, a division of CCS Disability Action, said the best time to think about incorporating universal design principles into a home was at the concept stage.

The organisation works with designers to review and fine-tune building plans so residents can live in their houses more easily and for longer.

When construction is complete, it assesses how safe, adaptable and usable the property is — the Mosgiel home that the Deys rent has the maximum five-star rating.

The process costs about $700.

Lifemark general manager Geoff Penrose said he often heard about older people having to move out of their "forever" home because they could no longer get in the front door, the hall was too narrow or the only bathroom was on the second floor.

"People sometimes think of their forever home in terms of location and the community they’re in but they don’t necessarily think of the design features that make a big difference."

Universal design not only benefits the growing senior population, however. Even the most able-bodied person can have periods of temporary illness or injury, such as back pain or a broken leg.

"It also means you can have intergenerational living more easily because there’s flexibility around who can live there comfortably," he said.

The main bathroom has a level-entry shower and a low hand-basin (at right) that a wheelchair can slide under.

Eliminating small trip hazards can prevent young children falling and injuring themselves, while elevated power points are safer around babies and older people don’t have to strain to reach them.

Contrary to popular belief, homes with universal design principles did not need to look like hospitals or be any bigger than standard houses: "Doorways need to be wider and corridors need to be wider but it’s just about making better use of the space."

More people were installing lifts and level-entry showers but 70% of Lifemark’s accessibility standards cost less than $10 to implement, Mr Penrose added. Aligning light switches so they are at the same height as door handles makes the switches easy to find in the dark and costs nothing. Having a slip-resistant bathroom floor may cost little more than other options.

While Lifemark certifies only 2% of new houses, more councils in New Zealand are introducing incentives to reward universal design. Australia has incorporated it into its national construction code and in the United Kingdom, all new homes must have step-free access to entrance-level rooms.

Features like that have been life-changing for Mrs Dey.

"I love being at home with my family," she said. "If we buy, we want to find a home in Mosgiel as it’s nice and flat.

Living in this house means I’m able to go outside whereas our house in Kaikorai Valley had no options for me to get outside, being on a hill."

What is universal design?



Universal design means designing products and spaces so they can be easily used by the widest range of people possible.

This includes the young and the elderly, and people with limited mobility, temporary injuries or permanent disabilities.

Universal design features

Wider doors and halls

Level transition zones inside and outside buildings

Kitchen, bathroom and at least one bedroom are at entry level

Lever action door handles and taps (easier to use than round handles if you have limited hand function)

Window sill heights that allow you to see outside from a seated or standing position

Kitchen drawers instead of cupboards

Adjustable or varied counter top heights

Light switches, door handles and power sockets at a convenient and consistent height

Rooms large enough for a wheelchair to turn around in

Clear space to easily access the bed

Space for a level-entry shower

Non-slip flooring

Grab rails in bathrooms (or reinforced walls so they can be added in the future)