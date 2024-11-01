Mint bush pops with prolific purple flowers

Prostanthera rotundifolia can be found near the aviary in the upper garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden. PHOTO: PHOTO LINDA ROBERTSON

The delightful shrub, also known as round-leaf mint bush, is a fast-growing southeastern Australia plant that in ideal conditions can reach up to 3m high.

Although an attractive plant year-round, P. rotundifolia is most noticeable in spring when it transforms into a mass of fragrant purple flowers. The prolific flowering lasts all spring, and the small cup-shaped flowers attract all sorts of pollinators.

The strong aroma of the foliage gives away that the plant is a member of the mint family, Lamiaceae. The small leaves are sometimes used as an oregano substitute in cooking, and traditionally used to treat colds and headaches. Just brushing past the shrub can be more than enough to release the strong minty scent.

Established plants can be lightly pruned each year after flowering to manage their growth and shape. They prefer a sunny dry position in well-draining soil.

The shrub will let you know when watering is required, quickly wilting when dry, but perking back up after a water. It is a relatively short-lived plant but propagates easily from cuttings.

Plant wherever you desire a strong pop of colour, whether on a garden edge, as a hedge, or in a pot. Mass planting this shrub really shows off the explosion of flowers in spring.

Prostanthera rotundifolia can be seen in full bloom around the aviary in the upper garden or during an evening tour (no charge) of the geographic plant collection at 5.30pm on November 13.

Garden Life is produced by Dunedin Botanic Garden

