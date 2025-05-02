Ruru recuperates after accident

Ruru Maroon Pullover during his rehabilitation stay at the Dunedin Botanic Garden aviary. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Ruru is New Zealand’s beloved native owl, often heard at dusk and in the still of the night with their distinctive "more-pork" or "ru-ru" call. Found in forests and urban gardens, the ruru is a nocturnal predator that can be found throughout New Zealand but are less common in the eastern regions of the South Island, south of Christchurch. We seem to have a good population in Dunedin, with many well-vegetated suburbs being blessed with haunting hoots in an evening.

Among the wild ruru, one bird’s story has captured our hearts at the Dunedin Botanic Garden aviary.

Recently, the aviary had a visit from an out-of-town morepork by the name of Maroon Pullover; an intriguing name awarded to this feathered fellow more than 15 years ago when it was banded in the wilds of Fiordland, in the Milford Rd area.

His adventures hit a snag after a car strike, in which he sustained injuries that brought him into the capable hands of the Dunedin Wildlife Hospital team before coming to us for some rehabilitation.

During his stay, Maroon Pullover was monitored for flight, vision and weight gain. It was a week of rest, recovery and some quiet reflection in a peaceful aviary environment.

His known banded mate, Magenta Panties, a ruru of similar age, has had us wondering how she is faring without him. However, the fate of Magenta Panties remains uncertain — whether she is still around anyone’s guess.

After a week of recovery, Doc rangers took Maroon Pullover back to his Fiordland home territory, hoping he might fly back to Magenta Panties, or perhaps just enjoy the freedom of his wild home once again. Here is hoping the ruru duo reconnects and continues their enduring love story under the southern skies.

Alisha Sherriff — aviary curator

Correction: Last week’s column was incorrectly attributed. It was by Ben Xie.