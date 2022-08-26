Shortlisted in the architecture awards

"Terrace Edge". PHOTO: SIMON DEVITT

Three buildings from the southern region have been shortlisted in this year’s New Zealand Architecture Awards.

"Terrace Edge" by Anna-Marie Chin Architects, Arrowtown, and "Cliffs Rd House" by bell + co architecture, of Dunedin, and Saunders Architecture, of Norway, are finalists in the housing category.

Cliffs Rd House. PHOTO: NICK BEADLE

Meanwhile, Dunedin’s EBB Hotel, by Gary Todd Architecture, is shortlisted in the hospitality category.

Dunedin's EBB Hotel. PHOTO: GARETH HARVEY

In all, 47 projects across 12 categories have been shortlisted and will be visited by this year’s jury over the next two weeks. Winners will be announced on November 18.