Sir Richard Hadlee's home on the market

Sir Richard Hadlee’s luxury home was the first built in Pegasus. Photo: Supplied

Sir Richard Hadlee is selling his luxury home overlooking the Pegasus golf course, just north of Christchurch.

The 20 Mapleham Drive property, which has a rateable value of $1.85 million, will go up for auction on May 2.

Hadlee and his wife Lady Dianne built the home – the first in Pegasus – on a 2131sq m section.

“We bought off the model without even seeing the section or the development because it was so impressive,” he told One Roof.

The 427sq m five-bedroom, three-bathroom home had enough room for all his memorabilia which he collected over his long and successful sporting career, while the attached self-contained studio was perfect for visiting friends, family and other cricket stars.

“I’ve picked up over 7000 golf balls over the period of time I’ve been here,” Hadlee said.

Up until six months ago, he played golf at Pegasus with friends three times a week. But hanging up his golf clubs combined with the fact the couple were ready to downsize from the massive home were some the driving factors behind the decision to sell.

“We just feel like we have one more move left in us before we go into a retirement village because we are in our 70s now and we would just like to have something fresh, smaller, new exciting with a different outlook from the golf course.”

They have their sights on a smaller property overlooking the lake in the Pegasus village.

He hoped to soon be spending his spare time dog walking as the couple planned to coincide their move with getting a new furry friend after farewelling their much-loved golden labrador five years ago, One Roof reported.

The dog had been by Hadlee’s side while he battled bowel cancer but on the same day he finished his treatment, they had to make the decision to put her down.

“We’ve missed our family of pets and I think with the new environment and fresh start we can go back to looking after pets again.”