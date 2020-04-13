Monday, 13 April 2020

Southern Architecture Awards finalists listed

    By Richard Davison
    1. Life & Style
    2. Home & Garden
    Wanaka Crib (PAC Studio).
    Wanaka Crib (PAC Studio).
    Wanaka Watersports Facility (Alistair Madill Architects).
    Wanaka Watersports Facility (Alistair Madill Architects).
    Lake Hayes Cottage (Anna-Marie Chin Architects).
    Lake Hayes Cottage (Anna-Marie Chin Architects).
    University of Otago Business School, Dunedin (Mason & Wales Architects). Photos: Supplied
    University of Otago Business School, Dunedin (Mason & Wales Architects). Photos: Supplied
    Long Grass House, Lake Hawea (Rafe Maclean Architects).
    Long Grass House, Lake Hawea (Rafe Maclean Architects).

    The New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA) southern branch shortlisted its 26 finalists in the 2020 Southern Architecture Awards last week.

    The shortlist covers a range of projects in Otago and Southland, in categories from commercial and educational, to alterations and interiors. Jury convener Stacey Farrell said the list illustrated the "outstanding" quality of the region’s architecture.

    "It’s great to see the difference good architecture is making in the communities of our region.

    "Making an awards shortlist decided by your peers is a significant achievement for any architect."

    She said Covid-19 lockdown restrictions meant judges’ site visits had been postponed until they could safely resume.

    Winners are expected to be announced in June.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter - yours. For more than 150 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is now more important than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by subscribing to our print or digital editions, or by making a donation.

    Become a Supporter