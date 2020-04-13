Southern Architecture Awards finalists listed

The New Zealand Institute of Architects (NZIA) southern branch shortlisted its 26 finalists in the 2020 Southern Architecture Awards last week.

The shortlist covers a range of projects in Otago and Southland, in categories from commercial and educational, to alterations and interiors. Jury convener Stacey Farrell said the list illustrated the "outstanding" quality of the region’s architecture.

"It’s great to see the difference good architecture is making in the communities of our region.

"Making an awards shortlist decided by your peers is a significant achievement for any architect."

She said Covid-19 lockdown restrictions meant judges’ site visits had been postponed until they could safely resume.

Winners are expected to be announced in June.