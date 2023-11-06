When the sun goes down, Jupiter takes its place

This week, Jupiter reaches opposition, the name given by astronomers to the period when the largest world in our solar system is positioned on the opposite side of the Earth in relation to the Sun. Earth, Jupiter, and the Sun form a straight line, with Earth in the middle.

At opposition, Jupiter is at its closest point to Earth, which this year is at a distance of just under 600 million kilometres. Jupiter’s proximity makes it the most prominent object in the sky once the Sun has set. The planet shines with a distinctly yellow colour and by 11.30pm will be some 25 degrees above the northeastern horizon.

This is the best time to observe and study Jupiter, especially if you can access a telescope. Even a modest optical aid reveals Jupiter’s ever-changing cloud bands, the Great Red Spot, and its four largest moons (Io, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto). Jupiter is undoubtedly a fascinating world worth observing over the next few weeks.

Oppositions of Jupiter happen every 13 months, as Earth orbits the Sun faster than Jupiter. This year’s opposition occurs with Jupiter moving through the outskirts of Aries. Hamal is the brightest star in this otherwise lacklustre constellation; this orange star is nearly 66 light years from Earth.

Jupiter is quite close to the distinctive hexagon of stars that collectively represent the tailfin of Cetus, the sea monster slain by Perseus. However, much like its neighbour, Aries, Cetus is somewhat lacking in bright stars. Menkar is the most prominent star in Cetus. This orange-red giant star is roughly 249 light years from us.

There’s another planet visible in this part of the sky, although you will probably need binoculars to spot it. Uranus is also moving through Aries and shines with a greenish hue. Look for it halfway between Jupiter and Matariki.