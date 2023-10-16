Things hotting up

Aotearoa is warming; it’s us. We are sure. It’s bad. But we can do something about it. That’s GNS scientist Dr Nick Cradock-Henry’s take on the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ’s new report, Our atmosphere and climate 2023. This year’s report includes a new section on outlooks for the future and the picture they paint is not positive, says Victoria University climate scientist James Renwick. "The globe is very likely to blow through the 1.5°C warming threshold, and may well go through 2°C warming as well. For us, that will mean more droughts, more floods, more coastal flooding, among many other impacts," he says.