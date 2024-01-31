RNZ reshuffles weekday programmes

RNZ says the station regularly reviews programming, including scheduling and content of radio shows, and changes were designed to meet the needs of RNZ National's audience. Photos: RNZ

RNZ National listeners can expect to hear changes during the afternoon and evenings from next month, with Checkpoint programme extended to two hours and no longer livestreamed daily.

Checkpoint is moving to a two-hour programme from 4pm, followed by The Panel at 6pm.

Lisa Owen

The Checkpoint video stream will conclude on February 23, but RNZ will retain the ability to livestream from its studios for significant news events or one-off specials.

Videos would continue to feature on rnz.co.nz and other appropriate platforms throughout the day, the broadcaster said.

RNZ head of content Megan Whelan said the station regularly reviewed programming, including scheduling and content of radio shows, and the changes were designed to meet the needs of RNZ National's audience.

"It's really important, and part of our Charter, that we take advantage of the most effective means and times of delivery for all of our content, whether it is radio, podcasts, videos or written news.

"The late news cycle has changed in recent years, with more flexible workdays and working from home being more prevalent since Covid-19. Conversations about the news and politics of the day are no longer restricted to an 'after 5pm' commute."

Wallace Chapman

Checkpoint's longer programming would mean a greater range of stories being aired, Whelan said.

"Starting The Panel at 6pm will allow the show to feature all the stories of the day, including those introduced in Checkpoint. There'll be more explainers and independent analysis, and Wallace (Chapman) will introduce our popular current affairs features from 7pm, including The Detail, MATA, Focus on Politics and The House before handing over to Nights with Emile Donovan at 8pm."

In other significant news for the radio station, it was announced on Tuesday that Susie Ferguson will be the permanent host for Saturday Morning.

"Susie Ferguson is a talented broadcaster who will bring a wealth of experience to the well-loved Saturday Morning show. Susie is a familiar voice to RNZ listeners having presented flagship news programme Morning Report for eight years.

"More recently she has been working as a senior journalist and presenter, working on special projects and presenting programmes across RNZ, including filling in on Saturday Morning."

Part of the review of Saturday Morning, following the departure of Kim Hill in November, RNZ was considering whether the show could benefit from a co-presenter being introduced, Whelan said.

"We know the loyal audience of Saturday Morning returns for the range of in-depth feature interviews the show delivers week after week and we are currently exploring the best way to do this in 2024."

There are no changes to the number of people employed at RNZ as a result of these changes.

RNZ National weekday afternoon and evening schedule from February 26

1-4pm - Afternoons with Jesse Mulligan

4-6pm - Checkpoint with Lisa Owen

6-8pm - The Panel with Wallace Chapman (including features hour 7-8pm)

8pm-Midnight - Nights with Emile Donovan