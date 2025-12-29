Badass double beef and bacon burger

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
In this burger she likes to use a fatty beef mince for the patties, but they also work well with lean mince if you prefer.
Makes 8
Burger sauce
1 cup good-quality mayonnaise
2 Tbsp tomato sauce
1 tsp dijon mustard
1 clove garlic, crushed
3 Tbsp chopped pickled gherkins
2 Tbsp finely chopped pickled jalapenos
½ tsp cracked pepper
Burger patties
750g beef mince
2 Tbsp barbecue sauce
1 size 7 egg
¼ cup fine dried or fresh breadcrumbs
1 Tbsp worcestershire sauce
1 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp garlic powder
½ tsp smoked paprika
¼ tsp table salt
¼ tsp cracked pepper
olive oil or neutral oil, such as canola or vegetable oil, for frying
To assemble
2 brown onions, thinly sliced
8 slices cheese
8 slices streaky bacon
2 Tbsp salted butter, softened
4 soft burger buns, sliced in half
4-8 cos lettuce leaves
12 tomatoes, thinly sliced
12 slices pickled gherkins
Method
In a medium bowl, combine the burger sauce ingredients. This can be made in advance and kept covered in the refrigerator.
Allow the sauce to return to room temperature before using.
In a large bowl, combine the patty ingredients. Roll into 8 even balls and place on a large plate. If making in advance, cover and refrigerate then bring to room temperature before grilling.
Heat the barbecue flat plate to high and drizzle with a small amount of oil.
Put the sliced onion on the flat plate and fry until golden brown, then set aside.
Place the patties on the flat plate and use a fish slice, spatula or burger press to press down on them until they are about 57mm thick. Grill for 3 minutes or until browned on one side. Carefully flip the patties then place a slice of cheese on each.
While the patties are resting, fry the bacon on the flat plate until crispy.
Butter the buns and place butter-side down on the barbecue until lightly toasted.
Smear a spoonful of the burger sauce on each of the bun bases and top with lettuce, tomatoes, gherkins, patties, onions and bacon. Smear a little extra sauce on the top bun and place on top.
Tip: If you’re serving these burgers to children and don’t want to use jalapenos in the sauce, up the gherkins by another 2 tablespoons.
The book
Images and text from The Hungry Cook by Olivia Galletly, published by Allen & Unwin, RRP $45.