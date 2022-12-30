Coastal jaunt with a chance of fresh fish

Whitebaiting at the mouth of the Matau branch of the Clutha River are Stephen Milford (left), of Kaitangata, and David Anderson, of Kaka Point, with dog Sailor. Photos: Shawn McAvinue

If you are in a rush to get from Balclutha to Milton, drive 25km on State Highway 1.

If you have the time, take the more than twice-as-long alternative via Toko Mouth.

For motorists travelling north, once you cross the Clutha River on Balclutha Bridge, take a right on to Hasborough Pl.

If nature is calling, there’s a riverside rest area featuring a toilet block and picnic tables on your immediate right.

About 3km down Hasborough Pl, which becomes Kaitangata Highway, is the town of Stirling.

The 1958 poem The Inch by Alma M. Rutherford describes the soil in Stirling.

"Its fertility is such that it needs only to be tickled with a plough to laugh itself into harvest."

All the streets in the town are named after streets in Stirling, Scotland.

A whitebait stand on the Matau branch of the Clutha River near Kaitangata.

You will find the southernmost cheese factory in the world at Fonterra Stirling in Mount Wallace Rd.

Back on Kaitangata Highway, travel 7km in the direction the river flows to get to Kaitangata.

Coal was discovered in the area in 1844 and mines began opening from 1869.

An explosion at a colliery killed 34 miners in 1879.

The Maori word Kaitangata translates in English to "feast of men".

If you are hungry during your visit to the town, stop at Kai Takeaways, which was once crowned the best fish and chip shop south of Christchurch.

Buildings in Eddystone St include the Kaitangata Post and Telegraph Office building and the Kaitangata Community Centre.

Travel out of Kaitangata via Summer Hill Rd, where whitebait stands line the river .

As the road travels uphill, stop when you see deer fencing and get out of your vehicle for a view of both branches of the Clutha River and the Catlins, including Nugget Point.

Continue travelling along the road until you spot signs on a farm fence about daily bag limits for fishers.

Park your vehicle in the lay-by and walk down a private farm road to huts at the mouth of the Matau branch of the river.

If the farm gate is open, you could drive your vehicle down but you risk the gate being locked on your return.

At the river mouth, anglers catch whitebait, salmon, trout and kahawai.

A sign at Toko Mouth.

Back in your car, Summer Hill Rd becomes Coast Rd near Wangaloa and from here it is about 13km to Toko Mouth.

The seaside holiday resort lies on the south bank at the mouth of the Tokomairaro River.

The settlement is home to about 70 cribs, and from many of them you can watch birds — a mix of oystercatchers, spoonbills and herons — fishing in the estuary.

A lifebuoy available for use in an emergency is a stark reminder of the danger of being caught in a rip when swimming at the beach.

From Toko Mouth, it is another 18km to Milton and to return to SH1.

If you have not caught a fish on your trip, stop at Tiny’s Butchery in Milton for some sausages and a cheap bag of bones to give to your dog to apologise for getting home late.

Balclutha to Milton via Toko Mouth (53km, time 1hr)

The drive: Cabbage trees line the roads, which have river and coastal views.

Attractions: Allow time to explore the river mouth and resort.

Fuel: Service stations at both ends of the journey.

Eat and drink: Arguably the world’s best cheese rolls are served at Milton Night ‘n Day.

History: Farming, cheesemaking and mining.

Scorecard: 4/5 on a clear day, when the fish are biting.