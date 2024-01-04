Confessions of ... University of Otago Medical School professor Sir Jim Mann

Photo: Peter McIntosh

University of Otago Medical School professor Sir Jim Mann is one of New Zealand’s leading experts on diabetes and heart disease. He has been a consultant physician (endocrinology) for almost 40 years and has undertaken research at the universities of Oxford and Otago, relevant to the causes and treatment of diabetes and heart disease, much of it related to nutrition.

"This year, I’ve been involved in developing a New Zealand action plan to help prevent and treat type 2 diabetes, a major health issue for Aotearoa and around the world. And I’ve talked to a lot of people about getting a New Zealand ‘food strategy’ on the agenda for political parties, government agencies, research groups and relevant community groups. It seems inconceivable that we don’t have an overarching food strategy when food is so central to our economy, our health and our environment."

Why do you do what you do?

I can’t do anything else! When I see a need, I want to do something to address it. And I don’t work in isolation — research involves a lot of people. The combined passion of all my colleagues, here and around the world, drives the work that I do.

What is your earliest memory of doing something that now relates to your career?

My father was a GP and I used to accompany him on his home visits.

Who influenced you growing up?

My maternal grandmother and mother were important role models for me. Their caring and nurturing natures helped shape the person I wanted to be, and gave me good people skills.

What is your most embarrassing moment?

I once forgot the name of a member of the Royal Family when I had to shake hands with them during my time working at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, England.

Who would play you in the film of your life?

Rowan Atkinson (Mr Bean). I have been told that we share some resemblance.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Undoubtedly chocolate.

If you could do it all again, what would be your dream job?

I would do the same job again.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Guests at my dream dinner party would be selected on the basis of some of my musical interests: Thomas Tallis, Wolfgang Mozart, Richard Wagner, Jean Sibelius, Edward Elgar, George Harrison, Helen Clark (because she is one of the most remarkable people I have had the privilege of meeting and is a lover of classical music, although her tastes may differ from mine) and my friends Ashley and Lesley Day, who would help to keep the conversation flowing.

What single thing would improve the quality of your life?

A puppy that would sleep through the night. Totally unachievable.

Property aside, what’s the most extravagant thing you’ve bought?

I haven’t bought one yet, but I would like to get an electric car.

What song makes you relax?

Elgar’s Cello Concerto in E minor. I learnt to play the piano and flute but I think listening to a cello is the most relaxing music.

What keeps you awake at night?

The health inequities which exist amongst the "haves" and "have-nots" in Aotearoa New Zealand and worldwide.