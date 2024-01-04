Deputy hopes came to nought

Photo: Luisa Girao/ODT files

It was not a year to remember for Nigel Skelt.

Fresh off being the highest-polling candidate in the Invercargill City Council elections, Mr Skelt hoped to be appointed deputy mayor.

It did not happen, with Mayor Nobby Clark appointing Tom Campbell as his deputy in late 2022.

Mr Skelt had been the manager of Stadium Southland for 24 years but resigned in mid April for health and personal reasons. He gave no exit interviews.

A few days later it emerged a female employee at the stadium had resigned in February because she felt unsafe after comments he made.

In her resignation letter, the 18-year-old said Mr Skelt suggested she would enjoy jelly wrestling naked and she did not feel safe working with him.

His position at the council became untenable and he resigned as a councillor in the first week of May.

It also opened up the issue of sexist behaviour at the council, with councillor Alex Crackett saying one councillor had called her "his lovely assistant".

Councillor Peter Kett then said being a woman and being commented on their looks was just part of life. He quickly apologised.

Mr Skelt was replaced around the council table by radio host Steve Broad in a by-election in August.