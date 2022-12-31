The fantasy team that Anna Stanley dreams of

GS Irene Van Dyk

(NZ)

Irene had the height and movement in the circle to go with her high percentage accuracy. She remained composed under the hoop when she often became the target from the opposition.

GA Sharelle McMahon

(Aus)

Had the court craft, toughness and confidence to put the ball up from anywhere.

WA Temepara Bailey

(NZ)

Could drive the whole attack end with her netball nous. She was fast, powerful and had an eye with her feeds.

C Sandra Edge

(NZ)

Just such a natural athlete who played with pace. A bit like Bubby — could attack, defend and feed with great deception.

WD Simone McKinnis

(Aus)

An all time grafter of the wing defence bib. Simone was tough, strong and came up with ball from anywhere.

GD Casey Kopua

(NZ)

Had a superb netball brain. Casey had great elevation and anticipation, and her timing was always sharp for those trademark Kopua intercepts.

GK Liz Ellis

(Aus)

Mentally tough, agile and quick for a goal keep. She knew how to win — and did all she could to come out on top!

Reserves

Kath Harby-Williams — My favourite Aussie with an even more famous strut.

Vilimaina Davu — For the entertainment value.

Lesley Rumball — Serves as team doctor, player, motivator and all-round over-achiever.

Maria Folau — For her long-range shooting.

Joan Harnett — Got to have the glamazon in there.