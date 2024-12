PHOTO: METRO STUDIOS (MOSGIEL), HOCKEN COLLECTIONS — TE UARE TAOKA O HĀKENA, REF: MS-5400/285/001 A superette assistant poses with Hudsons biscuits in 1961.

Established in Dunedin in 1868, Hudsons later became a brand of Cadbury Fry Hudson and its successors.

The name disappeared from shelves after rights to the biscuit range transferred to Griffin’s in 1990.

Former Hudsons products, including Chocolate Chippies and Toffee Pops, remain on the market today.