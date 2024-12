PHOTO: HOCKEN COLLECTIONS — TE UARE TAOKA O HĀKENA, REF: BOX-260-003

On January 1-2, 1903, mana whenua at Puketeraki hosted a Māori fete.

The Āraiteuru Native Council had organised it to raise funds for improvements to sanitary and social conditions for Māori living in the South.

Hon. T. Parata, MHR (Member of the House of Representatives) for the Southern Māori electorate, is seen here on the right.