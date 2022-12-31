You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
So with that being said — are you ready to take that long-dreamed-of trip to Italy?
And speaking of dreams, Italy’s cocktail, the limoncello spritz, is a gosh-darn dreamy delight.
Limoncello spritz
The limoncello spritz is a sweet treat with just enough bubbly delight to lighten the mood. Sip with good company in the sunshine or in your bathtub with your cat, Lorenzo. Who are we to judge?
Serves 1
30ml limoncello
1 scoop of lemon sorbet
175ml prosecco
grated lemon zest, to garnish
berry of your choice, to garnish
Pour your limoncello into a large wine glass. Place a beautifully rounded scoop of lemon sorbet on top. Fill with chilled prosecco. Serve with a garnish of grated lemon zest, a seasonal berry of your choice and a dessert spoon.
Note: For a creamier, more decadent treat, try lemon, strawberry or blackberry gelato in place of the sorbet.
The book
This is an edited extract from World Cocktail Adventures: 40 Destination-inspired Drinks by Loni Carr and Brett Gramse of The Whiskey Ginger, published by Hardie Grant Books, RRP $32.99