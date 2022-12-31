The Amalfi Coast in Italy is known for producing some of the most sought-after lemons in the world: the sfusato amalfitano and the limone di Sorrento. The sfusato amalfitano is the key ingredient in the production of Pallini Limoncello — a delightful liqueur that is just the cherry on top of the region’s venerable cuisine.

So with that being said — are you ready to take that long-dreamed-of trip to Italy?

And speaking of dreams, Italy’s cocktail, the limoncello spritz, is a gosh-darn dreamy delight.

Limoncello spritz

The limoncello spritz is a sweet treat with just enough bubbly delight to lighten the mood. Sip with good company in the sunshine or in your bathtub with your cat, Lorenzo. Who are we to judge?

Serves 1

30ml limoncello

1 scoop of lemon sorbet

175ml prosecco

grated lemon zest, to garnish

berry of your choice, to garnish

Pour your limoncello into a large wine glass. Place a beautifully rounded scoop of lemon sorbet on top. Fill with chilled prosecco. Serve with a garnish of grated lemon zest, a seasonal berry of your choice and a dessert spoon.

Note: For a creamier, more decadent treat, try lemon, strawberry or blackberry gelato in place of the sorbet.

This is an edited extract from World Cocktail Adventures: 40 Destination-inspired Drinks by Loni Carr and Brett Gramse of The Whiskey Ginger, published by Hardie Grant Books, RRP $32.99