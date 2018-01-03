No doubts that 'special' town is the place to be

For Caroline Walak, like Dorothy, there really is no place like home.

She moved to Arrowtown when she was just 6 months old and shifted to Dunedin at age 12 to become a boarding student at Columba College.

But, after completing her marketing and management degree at the University of Otago, while others her age chose to spread their wings and shift to bigger centres in New Zealand, or overseas, Miss Walak opted to move back to the historic village and work for the family business, Wallace & Gibbs Group. She is now co-manager, along with her sister, Sophie Gibbs, of the Goals store, as well as buying and marketing for the group's other fashion stores.

The 29-year-old has since had a stint living in Perth and did a ''little bit'' of travelling overseas but ''every time I come home I just feel like that's where I want to be''.

''There's just so much to do here that I love, it's quite a special place.''

As to the appeal for visitors, Miss Walak believes it's largely to do with the variety on offer within such a small area.

Along with tourist attractions, like the Chinese Village, river walks and achievable hikes for any fitness level, ''everything you could want'' is on Buckingham St, including clothing and stores, cafes, restaurants and bars, and the Lakes District Museum.

''It's a little hidden gem,'' she said.

