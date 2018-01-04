Q&A: Confessions of a musician

Queenstown musician Marc Hamilton doing what he does best. Photo: ODT Files

A regular performer in the resort’s bars, he also brings his musical talents to weddings and corporate and private functions around Wakatipu.

Involved in the music scene since he was 13, he has also fronted bands in Dunedin and Auckland, and appeared in the second series of television’s Stars in Their Eyes show.

Why do you do what you do?

I grew up playing music and performing as a young fella, so 30-plus years later I still enjoy playing music and love the way it brings people together.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Jesus, Led Zeppelin, Bono, Stomp percussion group, Scoop (for photos), my wife and I suppose I would have to invite The Hamiltones . . .

What is your earliest memory?

Sitting on the mat at kindy picking my nose and looking at the cute wee girl up the front.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

Policeman, musician or professional sportsman.

What is your most embarrassing moment?

Driving a truck into the Whangarei overbridge when I was on tour with the Excel School of Performing Arts. I thought the overbridge was higher and the truck was smaller. I was wrong!

Property aside, what's the most extravagant thing you've bought?

A Martin acoustic guitar.

Who would play you in the film of your life?

Elijah Wood

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Coconut milk lattes and sticky date pudding!

What would be your dream job?

A pilot by day and rock star by night.

What single thing would improve the quality of your life?

A few more dollars and an overseas cruise on a ship for a few months.

What keeps you awake at night?

Loud music and our new puppy.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

See You Later Alligator! No, there's so many - maybe Coldplay's Fix You.