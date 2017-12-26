Tall, handsome and still asking why

Allan Dick talks about the values of journalism, his accidental fall into the profession and why Oamaru is home. Photo: Shannon Gillies



Who was the worst interviewee you have ever worked with?

Rob Muldoon was the worst. The first time I interviewed him, I had to go to his hotel room. Muldoon opened the door. I was so nervous. The first question was called stupid.

Why do you do what you do?

Two reasons: I have an interest in the community, and I can’t get journalism out of my system.

What advice would you give to fledgling journalists?

Just don’t accept the decision. Try to find out the reason why. Be curious.

How did you get into journalism?

I was lucky. I taught myself the initial components of it through writing a magazine about motorcars. I worked at Radio Otago newsroom. I don’t think there’s any mystery about writing. I form opinions very quickly. I get as much pleasure out of telling a big story as I do out of telling a small story. I still write. I just wrote a book about the history of motoring in New Zealand. I started three magazines and sold them when I came to Oamaru.

When did you arrive in Oamaru?

Seven years ago. I came because we inherited a grandson and we had to get him into a new school. All the schools in Auckland had their rolls closed. Someone suggested Waitaki Boys’ High School and here we are. My grandson’s doing extremely well. He got a scholarship that paid for half his fees at polytech. He’s a credit to Waitaki Boys’ High School for how he came out of it. He’s a kid who could have gone anywhere. He’s probably the thing I’m most proud of in my life.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Jacinda Ardern. I just think she represents a huge amount of hope and a fresh direction for a country that got a bit stale in its direction. Sir Stirling Moss — motor racing. He’s been part of my life since I was 15. It’s been a constant. He was such a cool bloke.

What is your earliest memory?

My father coming home for leave from the navy during the war, World War 2. I would have been 2. I can remember my mother being both stressed and overjoyed.

What did you want to be when you were growing up?

Nothing. I had no idea. I studied four years at high school. I would have still been there had they extended the year. I ran out of school then worked at my parents’ shop. I had no idea what I wanted to do, but I enjoyed writing about cars. I quickly determined I enjoyed that. Then I fell into general journalism in 1979 when I was asked to join the staff at Radio Otago. I enjoyed it. I still enjoy it. I get such a satisfaction from it.

How did you become a talkback host?

The radio station wanted an opinion piece once a day. I created a thing called the Allan Dick Report where I was outrageous for two minutes every work day. That was so popular they asked if I’d be interested in doing talkback. I had the ability to separate being a straight journalist and an opinionated journalist.

Does the community need journalism?

Absolutely. Without it, we’d live in a fog of ignorance. I don’t think social media is going to replace it. There’s no thinking about it — social media will never replace real journalism.

Who would play you in the film of your life?

Brad Pitt. On radio, I told the audience, ‘You’re listening to the incredibly tall, handsome Allan Dick’ because nobody knew. Brad Pitt can play anything. Have you seen Snatch ? To be honest, John Cleese. When I do breakfast here, I’m basically Basil Fawlty.

What is your most embarrassing moment?

The most embarrassing moment in my life was in Christchurch. I had a vasectomy. The appointment was on Monday at a private hospital. I spent Sunday on Radio Avon Christchurch [criticising] nurses who were going to take strike action. I walked into the hospital and the first thing the nurse said to me was, ‘Are you Allan Dick from Radio Avon?’ I was lying on the operating table, unclothed from the waist down. Every nurse in the building came and visited and as they saw me said, ‘Good morning Mr Dick.’ I deserved it.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Queen Anne chocolate marshmallow bar with caramel. I’m overweight. I had two yesterday. I felt so guilty after that. I have a weakness for chocolate.

Are you worried about the predictions that chocolate will become more expensive because of climate change?

I can put up with that.

What would be your dream job?

My dream job would be owning the Otago Daily Times and having the ability to make a difference to my community.

What single thing would improve the quality of your life?

I spent a year doing renovations of the house. I wore both knees out. Two new knees would be great.

What keeps you awake at night?

The worries of the world: are we going to allow freedom camping? I worry about freedom camping. I worry about the proposed Oamaru zipline. I worry about growing old. I don’t like growing older.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Queen’s We Will Rock You. It was the most unlikely theme music — I used to sing over it. At first people were upset. Another option was Monty Python’s Flying Circus. I used that as a theme for Radio Avon.