65-year-old woman killed in NSW drive-by shooting

A woman has been killed in a drive-by shooting when hit in the leg as a home was peppered with bullets.

Police are searching for her killer on Tuesday after the overnight attack at Ambarvale on Sydney's southwest outskirts.

Shots were fired from an unknown vehicle at a house on Dickens Rd on Monday night where the 65-year-old woman was hit.

Emergency services were called to the property about 11pm and treated the woman, but she died at the scene.

Two other people in the home were not injured, a 21-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man.

Local officers and the homicide squad are investigating, with a number of police vehicles outside the property as authorities begin their probe.

At least 10 yellow bullet-casing markers were spotted at the taped-off road as police hunt for the killer.

Along with the two uninjured occupants, police say members of the public will be key to their investigation and ask witnesses to contact Crimestoppers.