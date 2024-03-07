Arrest made in connection to missing Vic jogger

Samantha Murphy was last seen leaving her home to go running on February 4. Photos: Victoria Police

A man has been arrested over the disappearance of Ballarat mother Samantha Murphy.

Missing persons squad detectives arrested the 22-year-old from Ballarat about 6am on Wednesday at his home, Victoria Police said.

He is yet to be charged as of Thursday morning.

Ms Murphy, a mother of three, left her home at Eureka Street in Ballarat East on February 4 to go jogging and has not been seen since.

"Despite a significant investigation and extensive searches of the Canadian Forest area, no trace of the 51-year-old has been located," police said in a statement on Thursday.

"There are no further updates at this time and the investigation remains ongoing."

Officers have spoken to a number of people as part of their investigation into Ms Murphy's disappearance, police said.

In late February, Detective Acting Superintendent Mark Hatt said it was most likely her disappearance involved one or more parties.

Police were doubtful she was still alive, Det Supt Hatt told reporters on February 23.

"We understand that there is a continued high level of interest in this investigation and concern about Samantha's disappearance, however it remains critical that any speculation does not impede any aspects of the investigation," police said on Thursday.

"Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone who has CCTV or dash-cam footage and is yet to speak to police to come forward."

Police urged anyone who saw Ms Murphy or with information about her disappearance to come forward.