Australia's misinformation crackdown on the scrapheap

File photo

A crackdown on misinformation and disinformation on tech platforms has been formally dumped by Australia's federal government.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland conceded the government was unable to drum up the support needed to pass the legislation, with the coalition, Greens and crossbench senators voicing their opposition.

"Based on public statements and engagements with senators, it is clear that there is no pathway to legislate this proposal through the Senate," Ms Rowland said.

"The government invites all parliamentarians to work with us on other proposals to strengthen democratic institutions and keep Australians safe online, while safeguarding values like freedom of expression."

The proposed laws handed the Australian Communications and Media Authority power to monitor digital platforms and required them to keep records about misinformation and disinformation on their networks.

The watchdog would have further been able to approve an enforceable industry code of conduct or introduce standards for social media companies if self-regulation fell short.

Yet the Greens took issue with putting the onus on technology giants to self-regulate and decide what is true and false.

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young said misinformation and disinformation was a problem but said the focus should be on harmful business models.

"We've got to get back to the real problem, and that is how these companies profit off these dangerous posts," she told ABC's Insiders.

"If you want to stop the dangerous posts spreading like wildfire, hit them where it hurts, and that's the dollar."

Opposition communications spokesman David Coleman has fought hard against the bill, arguing it "betrayed our democracy" and should have never been put forward.

"This bill would have had the effect of suppressing the free speech of everyday Australians, as platforms would have censored online content to avoid the threat of big fines," he said in a statement on Sunday.

"The government should be condemned and should apologise to the Australian people for trying to impose their censorship laws on Australia."