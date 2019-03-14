Close call: Phone blocks attacker's arrow

A man has inadvertently saved himself from serious injury by catching an arrow with his phone after another man allegedly shot at him in New South Wales' hippy heartland.

The 43-year-old arrived home at his Nimbin property at 9am on Wednesday morning and got out of his car.

He saw a man known to him standing outside his home armed with a bow and arrow, NSW Police said in a statement.

The archer allegedly raised and drew the weapon as the resident took out his mobile phone to take a picture.

The archer fired the arrow which pierced the resident's phone causing the phone to fly back into the resident's face.

It caused a small laceration but the man was otherwise unharmed.

Police attended the scene and arrested the 39-year-old archer, charging him with armed intent to commit and indictable offence, actual bodily harm and malicious damage.

He was refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on April 15.