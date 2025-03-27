Endangered baby turtles saved from cyclone

Endangered baby turtles evacuated from ex-tropical cyclone Alfred's line of fire have been safely released by wildlife authorities. Photo: Getty Images

Endangered baby turtles evacuated from ex-tropical cyclone Alfred's line of fire have been safely released by wildlife authorities.

A record number of loggerhead turtle eggs from northern NSW beaches were relocated as Alfred bore down in early March.

More than 400,000 homes in the region and across Queensland lost power during the cyclone's peak, with trees felled and properties inundated.

But before it's impending arrival, staff and volunteers from the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and NSW Turtlewatch relocated eggs from nine beaches between Tweed Heads and south of Port Macquarie.

More than 1000 specimens from nine turtle nests were moved to incubators, with the 45-litre chilly bins fitted with sand, heat pads, thermostats and temperature monitors.

"More than 300 hours were spent on the beach monitoring, rescuing and relocating these eggs in the lead-up to now ex-tropical cyclone Alfred," TurtleWatch project officer Merryn Dunleavy said.

"Our team worked around the clock in heavy rain, waves and wild and windy conditions to ensure these nests could be relocated to safety."

Eggs began hatching after 10 days and 317 baby turtles were released at North Kingscliff, Seven Mile and Wooli beaches.

A further 51 turtle hatchlings were released at North Haven Beach this week while another 121 were released at Fingal Head Beach.

Four turtle nests remain in incubators.

The NSW government said its rapid rescue operation was the largest on record in terms of numbers of nests, eggs and incubators and the spread of beaches.

"It takes a community to care for and protect these vulnerable animals and the community has delivered," Environment minister Penny Sharpe said.

Loggerhead turtles were declared endangered in NSW in 2001.

TurtleWatch is a NSW Government run program to help protect them.