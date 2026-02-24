Human remains found in mistaken identity kidnapping case

Police say the kidnapping of Chris Baghsarian is a case of mistaken identity. Photo: Supplied / NSW Police

Human remains have been found by detectives investigating the mistaken kidnapping of Sydney grandfather Chris Baghsarian.

Mr Baghsarian, 85, was kidnapped from his North Ryde property early on February 13 when three men stormed the home and bundled him into an SUV.

Police repeatedly told the kidnappers they had taken the wrong person and publicly urged them to release the elderly man, who relied on daily medication.

Searches in recent days focused on semi-rural areas on Sydney's northern outskirts after a car linked to the kidnapping was seen in the area.

About 8am on Tuesday, detectives found what is believed to be human remains near a golf club in Pitt Town.

The historic township is about 30 minutes by road from Dural, where investigators on Friday located the kidnappers' makeshift stronghold in a vacant, derelict house back from street view.

No arrests have been made over the kidnapping of the widower, who has lived alone for about four years.

"This whole case has not been our normal kind of investigation in relation to kidnapping and a hostage," lead police investigator Andrew Marks told reporters earlier on Monday.