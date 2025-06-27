Former Aussie reality TV star charged with murder

Tamika Chesser appeared on Beauty and the Geek in 2010. Photo: Supplied

The identity of a former Beauty and the Geek contestant charged with murder has been revealed after a court lifted a suppression order.

In the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday, Magistrate Ben Sale revoked the order that prevented the name and image of reality TV contestant Tamika Sueann-Rose Chesser from being published.

Chesser, 34, was arrested on June 19 after the body of Julian Daniel Story was found at the couple's home at Port Lincoln, on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula.

She was charged with murdering Mr Story between June 16 and 19, disposing of human remains to pervert the course of justice and assaulting a police officer.

Chesser, who appeared in court via video link on Friday, was refused bail when she first appeared last week and is being held under a mental health detention order.

Mr Sale lifted the suppression order, which had also prevented the publication of Mr Story's name, the alleged circumstances of his death and the investigation.

Chesser will reappear at a committal hearing in December.

Police found Mr Story's body after firefighters were called to the Flinders Highway property to investigate reports of a blaze.

After Chesser's arrest, SA Police Assistant Commissioner Ian Parrott said there were a lot of unanswered questions in the investigation and it was a complex crime scene "so it will take some time to understand the exact nature of what's occurred".

In 2010, Chesser finished second in the second series of the reality TV show Beauty and the Geek, in which "beauties" and "geeks" seek love and a cash prize.

Her Instagram profile says she is a model and actress.