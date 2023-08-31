Four killed in horror crash in Victoria

Four people have died after a car and a truck crashed in Victoria's northeast.

The crash happened at an intersection on the Hume Highway at Chiltern at 10.30am on Thursday (local time).

All four people inside the car were killed.

The 30-year-old driver of the B-double truck suffered non-life threatening injuries and has been taken to hospital.

An investigation is under way.

Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit were on their way to the scene, about three and a-half hours from Melbourne.