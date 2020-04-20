Giant hail batters homes in Queensland

Super-cell storms have dumped giant hail on parts of Queensland, with some places battered by stones the size of tennis balls.

The thunderstorms swept through the Capricornia and Central coast regions on Sunday, hitting Rockhampton and Yeppoon.

"We've got reports of giant hail - eight to 10cm in diameter," Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong told AAP on Monday.

"That's like tennis-ball or even baseball-sized, with some even slightly larger ones as well."

Photos posted on social media used a can of coke to demonstrate the size of the stones. Some were were half the size of the can.

Almost 80 calls for help were made on Sunday, mostly for structural damage in the Rockhampton area.

"The calls were about damaged skylights, roof damage, from the hail," a spokeswoman for Queensland Emergency Services said.

"Three quarters of the jobs were for structural damage, the rest for flooding, trees down, things like that."

The upper atmospheric trough that spawned the wild weather has since moved offshore and more sedate conditions are forecast for Monday.