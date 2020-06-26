Friday, 26 June 2020

Gold Coast theme parks open for school holidays

    Movie World is set to reopen on the Gold Coast. Photo: Getty Images
    Queensland is continuing to ease virus restrictions with Gold Coast theme parks to open the gates in time for the state school holidays.

    It will the first time in months amusement rides will fire up and tourist attractions welcome visitors - even if it's only for Queenslanders.

    COVID-safe plans are in place and guests will still need to adhere to strict safety measures to protect both visitors and staff.

    Sea World and Paradise Country on the Gold Coast will reopen on Friday before Australian Outback Spectacular on July 3.

    Fans face a longer wait to return to Movie World and Wet'n'Wild, both eyeing a July 15 reopening.

    Theme park operator Village Roadshow says staff will be on hand to provide extra cleaning on rides and around the parks, which will remain as contactless as possible.

    "We've missed the laughter and all of the fun but we're excited to announce our reopening dates across our theme parks and attractions," Village Roadshow CEO Clark Kirby says.

    "We can't wait to see your smiling faces when we reopen."

    The parks will operate at 50% capacity and guests will need to adhere to 1.5m physical distancing.

    There is still no date set for Ardent Leisure's Dreamworld and WhiteWater World, but it will likely be in time for the September holidays.

    AAP
