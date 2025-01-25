Homes feared lost in WA bushfires

Homes are feared lost as large bushfires sweep Australia's west, with thousands of residents told it is too late to leave their properties

Hot weather and strong winds have fuelled several bushfires in Western Australia, including one in the Wheatbelt region that has burnt about 11,000 hectares.

At least two houses had been lost, ABC News reported on Saturday, with more under threat.

Emergency WA has told residents in Arthur River it is too late to evacuate and that people should act immediately to survive as lives and homes are threatened.

Authorities said 638 homes and businesses were without power after the fire affected supply.

An act immediately warning has also been issued for Reef Beach, in Bremer Bay on the state's south coast.

The fire, started by lightning on Friday morning, has burnt 800 hectares and is yet to be contained.

A 40,000-hectare bushfire in the state's central region has been the subject of a number of watch-and-act warnings, although the alert was downgraded as conditions improved.

The blaze was reported at 7pm on Friday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued extreme heatwave warnings for the Goldfields and the southern interior districts.

Severe heatwave warnings are also in place across much of southern and inland WA.