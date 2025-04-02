Woman accused of torturing girl seeks medical evidence

A woman accused of assaulting, torturing and neglecting a four-year-old girl over 10 months is seeking access to a doctor's specialist medical evidence, a magistrate has heard.

The woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, had her case mentioned for the second time on Wednesday at Beenleigh Magistrates Court, south of Brisbane.

Queensland Police laid 29 charges against the 32-year-old woman after her arrest in late January over claims she failed to provide the girl the necessities of life in a manner that left her "likely to be permanently injured".

Police allege the woman committed torture, grievous bodily harm and six counts of assault with bodily harm as domestic violence offences against the girl at the Logan suburb of Slacks Creek, near Beenleigh, between March 4, 2024 and January 9 this year.

The woman was due to appear in court via videolink from Brisbane Women's Correctional Centre but she was excused on the day.

Solicitor Adriane Hillier told Acting Magistrate Gary Finger that she had received a partial brief of evidence from prosecutors on Wednesday.

"There is some medical material that remains outstanding ... I understand the brief is quite voluminous. We are seeking an adjournment to review the brief," Ms Hillier said.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrel Armfield did not oppose the application.

The accused woman did not apply for bail.

Mr Finger adjourned the matter until May 7 and remanded the woman in custody.

Logan Child Protection and Investigation Unit detectives previously alleged the woman was arrested after they received a tip-off regarding a young girl suffering significant injuries.

Police alleged medical staff found the girl had extensive injuries, including bruising, burns, fractures and disfigurement.

Detective Acting Inspector Kent Ellis at the time claimed the actions of uniformed police and investigators had saved the child's life.

"The alleged physical abuse this little girl endured is amongst the worst I have seen in my career," Det Ellis said.

The woman was additionally charged with 18 counts of supplying cannabis between April 2023 and late December 2024.

She was also charged with possessing scales, clip seal bags and a mobile phone suspected of being used in drug crimes.