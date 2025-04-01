Flooding twice the size of Victoria in outback Qld

Flooding in the small outback town of Thargomindah. Photo: Bulloo Shire Council

Some slept in their cars, others in campervans.

Overall more than 200 people converged on Thargomindah airport to spend the night as floodwaters threatened.

The entire population of the southwest Queensland community fled for the air strip's higher ground after the nearby levee broke its banks.

"Sections of the levee bank had dropped off here and there the last couple of days - there was just too much water coming through," local Nancy Sparks told AAP.

Residents headed to the airport on Monday night after floodwaters exceeded the local record of 6.78m.

By Tuesday water levels were 7.5m, and rising.

"I think it is starting to peak, it is still rising in town," Bulloo Shire Mayor John Ferguson told AAP.

"But I hope we are just about through the worst of it."

The population of about 220 people had moved to a council depot on Tuesday but may spend another night at the airport as they endure the worst flooding seen in more than 50 years.

"This beats the 1974 floods," Ms Sparks said.

"It's pretty devastating for this little town but we are trying to hold it together, as much as we can."

Floodwaters twice the size of Victoria have impacted western and southern inland Queensland, with no relief in sight.

Aerial footage around Thargomindah shows the extent of the flooding. Photo: Bulloo Shire Council

Locals have been warned that water levels could rise again with the remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Dianne bringing more rain.

The heaviest falls are set to hit southern Queensland and northern NSW on Wednesday, with totals exceeding 100mm in some areas.

More rain will ensure further hardship for graziers, sparking fears some will lose all of their stock.

Homes have been destroyed, roads cut off and fences damaged, forcing many evacuations across the region.

The army is helping with supplies to keep livestock fed but more than 100,000 sheep and cattle are already believed to have been lost.

The extent of the damage won't be known until the flooding eases, which could take weeks.

"The level of devastation is immeasurable," Queensland Premier David Crisafulli said.

Local helicopter pilots have gathered to help, with Adavale's population of about 30 people in the southwest rescued in recent days.

They have also combined to help drop off food supplies and livestock fodder, with roads cut or badly damaged by flooding.

"A lot of the creeks are still up and what roads are open, they're pretty gouged out," said Anne-Maree Lloyd, who had to evacuate her Jedburgh homestead near the Barcoo River.

"Semi-trailers with a full load of hay just wouldn't get along them.

"The logistics of getting that supply into where it's needed is a big issue at the moment. There's just so much water around."

Major flood warnings have been issued from the Northern Territory border, through central and southern inland Queensland and down to NSW.

Communities are expected to be isolated for more than two months in NSW after more rain hits.

"The significant rainfall in Queensland is slowly making its way through the catchment and moving through western NSW," NSW SES Commissioner Mike Wassing told reporters.

"We are talking of isolation potentially for six to 10 weeks for some of those communities."

Back at Thargomindah, some locals worked more than 24 hours straight to try and save the town, only for the floodwaters to burst through the levee.

But Cr Ferguson said spirits were still high despite the looming flooding threat.

"I couldn't praise the community enough. Everyone has pulled together," he said.